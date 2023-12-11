Shiba Inu Makes Major Achievements But Most Holders Are In Danger: What About SHIB Price?

TL;DR

Shibarium transactions increased: Daily transactions on Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s layer-2 blockchain, increased to between 5 and 7.9 million, with total transactions exceeding 80 million. SHIB price falls amid market trend: Despite Shibarium’s rise, the price of Shiba Inu has recently declined by 3%, mirroring the decline in the broader crypto market. Positive growth prospects for SHIB: Shiba Inu surges 15% in two weeks, with analysts like Twitter’s Ali suggesting the potential for further growth for Memecoin.

shibarium on fire

The popular memecoin – Shiba Inu – has been in the news recently due to its layer-2 blockchain solution – Shibarium. The network’s daily transactions exploded in early December, with their number ranging between 5 million and 7.9 million over the past ten days. The massive bullish trend pushed the total number of transactions above 80 million.

This is not the only milestone that the Memecoin project has reached recently as the total blocks on Shiberium have passed the 2 million mark (according to ShiberiumScan).

The progress of the L2 scaling solution has been seen as a major factor that could contribute to the SHIB price rally. However, the asset’s price has fallen by approximately 3% over the past 24 hours, which is in line with the improvement in the overall cryptocurrency market.

The recent decline has affected some SHIB investors. According to IntoTheBlock data, only 23% of Shiba Inu holders are currently sitting on paper profits, while 62% are at losses.

Those interested in delving deeper and learning more about the purposes and specifications of the Shiberium can watch the video below:

SHIB’s growth potential

Despite Shiba Inu’s price decline over the past 24 hours, the asset is up nearly 15% on a two-week basis. One person who noticed this surge is popular X (Twitter) user Ali.

analyst Thrown light on SHIB’s impressive performance over the past three months comes as it claims it has been “relatively quiet during the altcoin season.” Ali also believes there is “potential for further growth” for Memecoin.

