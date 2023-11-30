Shiba Inu L2 Shibarium crosses 4 million transactions as burn rate increases

Shibarium, the Shiba Inu layer-2 solution, recently reached a new milestone in the past few days, surpassing the total transaction threshold of 4 million. The launch of Shiba Inu’s layer-2 solution, Shibarium, has been a big catalyst for the meme coin. Additionally, SHIB’s burn rate has exploded over the past two days as investors look to push SHIB’s price in a positive direction.

Rapid growth of Shiberium, burning rate is skyrocketing

Over the past few months, there have been over 4 million transactions on the Shiberium network. According to ShibariumScan, the total transaction count is now 4.27 million at the time of writing, with the total block count also at 1.87 million, steadily approaching 2 million. The platform saw a surge in daily transactions last weekend, reaching 43,690 on November 23.

It looks like this milestone has been reached with the token burning of Shiba Inu. According to data from Shiba Inu’s burn tracker Shiburn, the burn rate has increased significantly this week. Token burn has reached 82,887,109 SHIB in the last 24 hours, an increase of 913.89% from the previous day.

SHIB tokens can be burned by any Shiba Inu investor by sending the tokens to any SHIB burn address. Apparently, most of the latest 24-hour data came from one address, which burned 82.86 million SHIB tokens.

The rise in SHIB burns has been going on for some time. The burn rate increased by nearly 500,000% over the weekend with over 264.20 million SHIB tokens sent to inactive addresses.

What’s next for Shiba Inu – the way to $0.00008?

Shiba Inu Burns are a way to create artificial scarcity for SHIB, thereby increasing the price of tokens in circulation. However, SHIB price has not reacted to recent events and Shibarium transaction milestones.

Shiba Inu is currently trading at $0.000008221 and is down 1.62% over the last 24 hours. On the larger time frame, the crypto is up 13.68% from its October low of 0.000006. The fundamentals around SHIB also point to an increase in price in the coming months as support increases.

With increasing utility, the creation of new tokens in the SHIB ecosystem, the recent partnership with boxer Manny Pacquiao, and more widespread mainstream interest on the horizon, analysts believe SHIB is on the rise again and possibly Will surpass its previous high of $0.000088. However, this would mean that the price of Shiba Inu would increase by 902% from its current price.

SHIB price trades in a tight range. Source: SHIBUSD on tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com