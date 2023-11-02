Shiba Inu introduces an important feature: description

TL;DR

Shiba Inu has launched Shib Name Service (SNS) on its layer-2 platform Shiberium, aiming to establish ‘Shibdentity’ for decentralized digital identity management with user-friendly, human-readable addresses.

The Shiba Inu team highlighted that SNS is a completely decentralized system that enhances security, user experience and is resistant to censorship, putting control of digital identity back into the hands of users.

Shibarium has previously seen significant activity with over 3.5 million transactions and 1.3 million blocks, focused on reducing costs and increasing transaction speeds for Shiba Inu’s ecosystem.

‘Beginning of a new era for Shiberium’

The team behind the popular memecoin – Shiba Inu – announced the launch of Shibe Name Service (SNS) on its layer-2 scaling solution Shiberium.

“The moment has arrived, which will prove to be a milestone in our journey. With bated breath and anticipation, we are proudly launching our ambitious venture, Shib Name Service, on Shiberium. “This is our first step toward building Shibdentity, a decentralized identity platform that empowers users to own and control their digital identity,” the disclosure said.

The feature was described as “a disruptor that brings something special to the table: human-readable addresses”. It allows people to easily manage their Shibarium address and send tokens to friends and contacts using their unique initials.

Subsequently, the Shiba Inu team assured that SNS is completely decentralized, enhances the overall user experience, provides maximum security, minimizes errors, and is censorship-resistant:

“In a world dominated by centralized systems, Shibdentity brings the power back to the people. With a self-custodial login system, you will no longer depend on third-party platforms. Whether it’s Web3-based wallet authentication or decentralized social login, you’re in control of your digital identity.

Shiberium’s past achievements

The L2 blockchain solution, which was highly anticipated by the SHIB community, officially went live in late August and passed several milestones in the following months.

As cryptopotato According to the report, total transactions on Shibarium exceeded 3.5 million, while the total number of blocks exceeded 1.3 million.

The main goal of the network is to elevate Memecoin above its competitors by reducing transaction costs and improving speeds. More information about its specifications can be found in the video below:

