Shiba Inu holders warned as exciting SHIB developments unfold

Shiba Inu holders receive an important alert that will guarantee the security of their assets in light of the exciting creativity that has recently emerged for the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Shib Army Scam Alert, or susbariumAn X account dedicated to exposing scams and protecting the Shiba Inu community has urged the Shiba Inu community to remain vigilant as scammers have devised new ways to prey on unsuspecting individuals.

These bad actors have gone so far as to mimic SHIB Magazine’s landing page and request users to connect their wallets with the intent to steal funds.

They should also double-check website URLs and never link their wallet to any website or platform without completing due diligence.

Last week, Shiba Inu Magazine, which provides engaging updates about Shiba Inu, the Shibarium ecosystem, and the general crypto market, launched to the excitement of the Shiba Inu community. The unveiling of the first issue of Shiba Inu was accompanied by a gift for early subscribers: 1,000 free NFTs of the first issue cover.

Shiba Inu made its “big reveal” this week when boxing legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao graced the cover second issue Of SHIB magazine.

The release of the second issue of SHIB Magazine features 3,000 free Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao x Shib NFT covers offered as a gift to the Shiba Inu community.

In good news for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, Shiberium-based DEX Marswap has implemented an on/off-ramp feature that allows users to buy Shiba Inu governance token BONE using a bank card or PayPal.

The Marswap team revealed the development in a recent post on X, which increased interest in the Shiba Inu led shiotoshi kusamawho reacted with a “heart on fire” emoji.

