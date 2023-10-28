Shiba Inu Hoarding: You Won’t Believe How Much SHIB Whales Have Been Bought

Shiba Inu is up 12.15% on the 7-day time frame as investors continue to accumulate the cryptocurrency in the broader crypto market. However, on-chain data has shown that accumulation has been going on for some time, with SHIB whales now having accumulated $300 million in the past three months.

Shiba Inu whales are accumulating large amounts of SHIB

On-chain data from IntoTheBlock revealed that SHIB whales, meaning large holders, have been accumulating huge amounts of SHIB over the past few months. Large holders in the Shiba Inu ecosystem are divided into 12 whales (who own more than 1% of the circulating supply) and 47 investors (who own more than 0.1% of the circulating supply). These top SHIB wallet addresses have seen an increase of +33.17% over the last 90 days, that is approximately $300 million worth of SHIB.

Data from on-chain tracker Whale Alert has shown various large-scale transfers during this time period. When investors deposit large sums of money, it often signals a coming price rally.

🚨 🚨 4,544,030,677,374 #shib (32,142,200 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet – Whale Alert (@whale_alert) 21 October 2023

These massive accumulations by large holders point to their bullish confidence in SHIB, despite the crypto’s momentum weakening ahead of the ongoing crypto market surge.

For the most part, this accumulation can be traced back to the beginning of the Shiberium. The layer-2 solution developed by Shiba Inu, known as Shibarium, has seen considerable success. At the time this article was written, the Shibarium blockchain contained a total of 3,685,073 transactions and 1,257,858 wallet addresses.

SHIB Future Outlook

SHIB prices have increased in connection with the ongoing inflow of funds into the crypto market currently led by Bitcoin. At the time of writing, SHIB is trading at $0.00000784 after facing rejection at the $0.0000082 mark.

The bulls have very strongly defended the support level at $0.0000061 and the $0.0000077 level after the price tested the latter level several times to form support. A sustained move above $0.0000082 could take SHIB to the August high of $0.00001137.

Large SHIB holders now own 71% of the total circulating supply, and some of them can manipulate the price to their advantage. While whale accumulation is a positive sign, there are other things to consider regarding SHIB’s price outlook. On the other hand, Shiba Inu developers and team leaders have pointed to upcoming projects in the ecosystem, one of which is a stablecoin based on Shibarium. If successful, the SHIB-based stablecoin could attract new investors to the Shiba Inu ecosystem, leading to a strong rise in SHIB prices.

SHIB price ready to test $0.000008 Source: SHIBUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from iStock, chart from tradingview.com

