Shiba Inu faces breakout or a breakout as analyst identifies important trading patterns

Despite losing grip at the $0.00001 level, Shiba Inu bulls are struggling to maintain gains from the past week. This shows a commitment to driving the price of the meme coin even higher at a time when large cap altcoins aren’t really getting much attention. Given this, SHIB price has been trading in a tight range for quite some time now, something that could make or break the price.

Shiba Inu is trading in a descending parallel pattern

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez has identified a pattern within which the Shiba Inu price has been trading recently. Using the altcoin’s price chart, the crypto analyst shows that SHIB continues to trade in what is known as a descending parallel pattern.

Now, falling parallel patterns in an asset only appear when the price of that asset sees a steep decline over time. Due to this, the appearance of a descending parallel pattern is often very bearish for the price. However, it is not all bad news as the falling parallel pattern can also lead to a bounce in the asset price.

As Martinez points out in his analysis, the current pattern being displayed by SHIB price could go one of two ways. The first of these is a bullish path that could lead to a breakout. In this case, the analyst says that a decisive weekly breakout is needed that could push the price to $0.000014.

The flip side of this idea is that this is a more bearish path which could indicate a decline to October levels. This happens when the price of SHIB encounters a zone from which a sharp decline can occur. In this case, the meme coin may once again fall to $0.000008.

SHIB Price $0.0000099 | Source: SHIBUSD on tradingview.com

SHIB struggles to stay on top

Since facing rejection at $0.00001095, SHIB price is struggling to maintain its gains. This makes it the level to beat if the bulls want to regain control. However, there is still so much resistance towards the asset that it may be an uphill battle to overcome.

There are a few things that could help bring back positive sentiment for Shiba Inu among investors. For one, Shiba Inu lead developer Shitoshi Kusama has called it a “game-changing announcement.” If the announcement is as big as expected, it could push the price of SHIB further.

Shibarium, the Shiba Inu layer 2 blockchain, has also seen a lot of use recently. The amount of fees generated by this flurry of activity has exceeded $1.2 million. Major developments in the project have confirmed that these generated fees will be used to burn SHIB. As SHIB supply decreases, the price is expected to rise.

