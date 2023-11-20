Shiba Inu Devs Unveil Major New Shibarium Feature

In an effort to strengthen the Shiba Inu ecosystem, Shibarium developers have announced the launch of a new feature focused on increasing community engagement and support for the network’s validators. The development team behind Shibarium announced yesterday the launch of the “Donate” feature.

Shibarium’s new donation facility

This feature is an important step in the network’s journey towards building a more inclusive and robust ecosystem. Ragnar Shibe, a prominent member of the Shiba Inu community who is known for his role as a Telegram group admin and community manager, announced the update in a statement on X. Saying, “New updates in the official website of Shibarium. let’s go!!! And check out our latest announcements and FAQs.”

The core of this new functionality is to empower the Shiberium community to contribute directly to non-profit validators who are instrumental in maintaining the efficiency and security of the network. According to the official Shibarium website, “This feature allows our user community to contribute financially to non-profit validators who are critical in maintaining the efficiency and security of the Shibarium network.”

The donation process is designed to be user friendly and simple. Users can visit the information page of their chosen validator from the extensive list, select the “Donate” button, and specify the tokens and amount they wish to contribute.

This initiative is a strategic move by the Shiberium team to increase the resilience of the network by supporting validators. Validators are at the heart of the blockchain’s operations, responsible for verifying transactions and maintaining the integrity of the ledger. They are compensated with rewards in proportion to their stake, which is shared among all participants.

As of now, Shibarium works with 12 validators. The top five validators based on the amount staked are Shibarmi America with 5.18 million BONs, Unification with 4.91 million BONs, Shibarmi Europe with 2.99 million BONs, Ryoshi Labs with 1.77 million BONs, and Shibarmi Asia with 1.57 million BONs. .

The number of validator slots is limited to 100, with each validator required to stake a minimum of 10,000 units of BONE. Currently, 21,488,549 BONE worth $13.6 million are staked on Shibarium.

The introduction of the “Donate” feature is a reflection of Shiberium’s commitment to fostering a supportive and sustainable environment for its validators and users. This move is expected to have a positive impact on the overall integrity and functionality of the Shiberium network.

Along with this feature, the team has also unveiled a new FAQ page on the Shibarium application, which aims to provide clear, accessible and immediate information for queries related to the application.

shiba inu price

At press time, Shiba Inu price was trading at significant levels. For the fourth time in 16 months, SHIB price rejected at the descending trend line (blue line) of the descending triangle on the 1-week chart. At the end of the week, SHIB again fell below the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement level. If the trend line is not retested this week, a fresh decline towards the neckline at $0.00000715 could occur.

SHIB is rejected on the trend line, 1-week chart Source: SHIBUSD on Tradingview.com

Featured image from CryptoRank, chart from tradingview.com

Source: bitcoinist.com