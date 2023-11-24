Shiba Inu Community Project calls on founders to refuse burning 103 trillion Shiba

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Tracker Shiburn names the creator of the meme coin, who goes by the pseudonym “Ryoshi”. It appears from the community project that Ryoshi was not acting in the best interests of the SHIB ecosystem.

How “Ryoshi” has hindered SHIB’s burn rate

In a series of posts on his X (formerly Twitter) platform, Shiburn alleged that the token’s founders have not always been honest in their dealings. Specifically, the platform suggested that the founders had capped the burn rate of tokens by refusing to burn more than 103 trillion SHIB. This particular allegation stems from Ryoshi’s statements regarding his SHIB holdings.

Shiburn mentions that Ryoshi lied about how much SHIB he had. He described how the SHIB founder had, in his own words, claimed to have “0 SHIB”, otherwise doing so would have created a conflict of interest. Meanwhile, this turns out to be a lie, as Ryoshi apparently owns over $1 billion worth of SHIB.

The founders have clearly made great efforts to hide their holdings as they keep transferring them to different wallets. In doing so, Shiburn believes that they have hindered the growth of the ecosystem as some of these tokens are meant to be burned. Shiburn even alleged that Ryoshi did not care about SHIB’s development and was only working for himself.

Shiba Inu’s founder is out only to enrich himself

As part of the shocking revelation, Shiburn mentions that Ryoshi may not be what many people think of him. Instead, they are described as “a group of greedy investors” who only want to make a profit from the community. To achieve this, SHIB is said to be their “golden goose”, which they use as a means to enrich themselves.

In addition to Ryoshi, Shitoshi Kusama, the lead developer of SHIB, was also caught in the mix. Shiburn accused the developer of not having “real development” and suggested that Shitoshi was also out to profit from the community. One example he mentioned was that when ShibaSwap was created the developers reportedly rewarded themselves with a “large amount of $BONE.”

Shibern indicated that this is why BONE was made the gas token for Shiberium, presumably to increase the utility of the token and make it more valuable. Shitoshi has yet to respond to these allegations nor has anything been posted on the official announcement blog, where the developers are known to post regular updates.

Shiba Inu also seems to be unperturbed by these allegations. At the time of writing, the meme coin is trading at around $0.000008189 over the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

SHIB prices halted as bulls vie for control. Source: SHIBUSD on tradingview.com

