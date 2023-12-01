Shiba Inu comes out of recession after 728 days, what is the next target? – Cryptosaurus

As the crypto market has shown signs of improvement over the past few weeks, SHIB has also shown improvement on the daily charts. Shiba Inu has broken out of a multi-year downtrend that has limited Its price has increased for the last 728 days.

It has found important support at the $0.000008 price range. However, the bigger question is what’s next for SHIB as the bulls continue to rally.

SHIB finds support at $0.00000812, what next for the token?

SHIB has remained below $0.00008845, its all-time high value, over the past two years after declining during bear markets. SHIB rose to $0.000015 in early February 2023.

However, bears in June forced a decline to $0.00000543.

Notably, the support level at $0.00000812 has proven crucial for SHIB price moves. After finding support at $0.00000812, It traded up to $0.0000096 on November 11 before another decline began.

Therefore, the price pattern has been repeated as SHIB has returned to the support at $0.00000812 on November 24.

Meanwhile, bears intend to limit price gains at the resistance level of $0.00000852. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is in the neutral zone and displays a value of 50.43. Furthermore, the sideways movement of the RSI indicator shows that bears and bulls are in deep competition for control.

Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator is below its signal line. However, the red histogram bars are fading, indicating potential bullishness for the coin in the coming days.

Based on historical data, the retracement for SHIB will only be in the short term as it has returned to an important support level. Therefore, if the bulls prevail it will probably break the resistance at $0.00000852.

Once SHIB breaks above $0.00000852, It is likely to rise to the $0,00000877 price level as the next realistic target.

What is the reason for increase in the price of SHIB?

Shiba Inu continues to reveal notable developments following the launch of its Shibarium project. Earlier in November, atomic wallet Shiberium Tech added to your wallet.

It exposed SHIB, BONE and LEASH to 5 million atomic wallet users, which is likely to increase its price.

scream loudly @AtomicWallet To join the Shibarium party! 🙌 Now, 5 million Atomic Wallet users can dive into the Shiberium universe with full support $bone, $SHIB, $ lease #shebarmi Let’s show some love! – Shib (@Shibtoken) 15 November 2023

Very, shibarium It is now one of the top five most active networks, which will attract more participants into the ecosystem. are also developers encouraged Deploying your technology and building on Shiberium.

Based on these positive reviews, Shibarium is living up to the hype of SHIB Army.

Additionally, Shiba Inu developers hosted an NFT minting event. Community members created 7000 unique NFTs, Which has created a stir in crypto community.

With the current rally in the crypto market and exciting developments in the ecosystem, SHIB will likely continue its rally.

