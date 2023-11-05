Shiba Inu burning rate increased by 535% with quarter billion SHIB burned – Cryptosaurus

Tomivabold Olajide

Shiba Inu burn rate skyrockets as millions of SHIB are sent to dead wallets

According to the Shiburn website, the Shiba Inu has seen a 535% increase in its daily burn rate. Over the past 24 hours, a total of 8,107,271 SHIB tokens were destroyed in eight transactions.

A total of 1,275,013 SHIB tokens were burned in six transactions a day earlier, causing the SHIB burn rate to skyrocket.

Meanwhile, more than a quarter billion SHIB tokens have been burned in the past week. Shiburn reports that a total of 259,383,545 SHIB tokens have been burned in 66 transactions over the past seven days.

Block data showed a drop in Shiba Inu transaction volume to 2.62 trillion SHIB in the last day. The Transaction Volume indicator calculates the total volume of transactions recorded on the chain.

In the recent 24 hours, the large transaction volume was 1.33 trillion SHIB. Large transaction volumes, which typically count over $100,000 worth of transactions, are indicative of whale activity.

At the time of writing, SHIB was up 1.7% in the past 24 hours to $0.000008. Shiba Inu once again reached the psychological level of $0.000008 after the bulls lifted the price from the November 3 low of $0.00000763.

Shiba Inu is currently trading between its daily moving average (MA) 50 and 200, and there could be a further move higher from the break in either direction.

On the positive side, Shiba Inu bulls will struggle to continue the uptrend near the $0.00000825 level with a target at $0.00001134.

In another warning to the Shiba Inu community, Shibarami Scam Alerts states that more fraudulent sites and NFT drops requesting users to connect their crypto wallets and redeem cash are emerging.

In this light, Shiba Inu holders are urged to verify URLs and not link their crypto wallets to sites until they have conducted due diligence.

