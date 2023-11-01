November 1, 2023
Shiba Inu Burn Update: Over 1.4B SHIB Expired in October


The Shiba Inu community burned more than 1.46 billion SHIB in October 2023.

Shiba Inu’s monthly burn rate dropped as the community burned 1.46 billion SHIB tokens in October 2023.

The Shiba Inu community has removed 1,461,135,923 (1.46 billion) SHIB tokens from circulation through seven hundred and fifty-three (753) separate transactions over the last thirty.

– Advertisement –

This represents a 37.12% reduction in the burn rate compared to September 2023, where 2,323,834,085 (2.32 billion) SHIB were permanently removed from circulation through four hundred twenty-six (426) separate transactions.

Top SHIB Burner of the Month

Shib Dream NFT, a project run by Shibkop, has emerged as the leading SHIB burner of the month. The Shib Dream NFT team destroyed 350,000,000 (350 million) SHIB tokens in the last week of October.

Etherscan.io data shows that there are still 100,000,000 (100 million) SHIB in the project’s wallet, indicating that more losses are likely.

Shib Dream NFT wallet holds 100 million SHIB tokens

Trillions of SHIB tokens are floating around

Top whales continue to shuffle trillions of Shiba Inu tokens amid massive burn events.

Whale Alert, a leading blockchain tracking platform, recently revealed that a mysterious wallet had reallocated 4,474,530,677,374 (4.47 trillion) SHIB worth $35,357,741 ($35.35 million) to another mysterious wallet in a single transaction. The transaction occurred approximately 22 hours before press time.

Follow us But Twitter And Facebook.

Disclaimer: This content is informational and should not be considered financial advice. The views expressed in this article may constitute the personal opinion of the author and do not reflect the opinion of Crypto Basic. Readers are encouraged to do thorough research before making any investment decisions. Crypto Basic is not responsible for any financial losses.

-Advertisement-

Source: thecryptobasic.com



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Developer cancels plans for 2 NJ offshore wind farms. Murphy Reps Company became angry.

November 1, 2023
Ripple’s XRP rises to alt=

Ripple’s XRP rises to $0.6, while Solana (SOL) price rises to $40 (Market Watch)

November 1, 2023

You may have missed

Developer cancels plans for 2 NJ offshore wind farms. Murphy Reps Company became angry.

November 1, 2023
Ripple’s XRP rises to alt=

Ripple’s XRP rises to $0.6, while Solana (SOL) price rises to $40 (Market Watch)

November 1, 2023
How a Weight-Loss Trend on TikTok Might Encourage Eating Disorders

How a Weight-Loss Trend on TikTok Might Encourage Eating Disorders

November 1, 2023
Here's the 'most important metric' as Wall Street prepares for Apple's upcoming earnings report

Here’s the ‘most important metric’ as Wall Street prepares for Apple’s upcoming earnings report

November 1, 2023
What do the most successful business websites have in common?

What do the most successful business websites have in common?

November 1, 2023
What to expect from today’s Fed meeting cnn business

What to expect from today’s Fed meeting cnn business

November 1, 2023