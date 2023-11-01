Shiba Inu Burn Update: Over 1.4B SHIB Expired in October

The Shiba Inu community burned more than 1.46 billion SHIB in October 2023.

The Shiba Inu community has removed 1,461,135,923 (1.46 billion) SHIB tokens from circulation through seven hundred and fifty-three (753) separate transactions over the last thirty.

🔥🔥🔥 1,461,135,923 $SHIB Tokens have been burned with 753 transactions in the month of October. #shib pic.twitter.com/fw6g9DQaOy – Shiburn (@Shiburn) 1 November 2023

This represents a 37.12% reduction in the burn rate compared to September 2023, where 2,323,834,085 (2.32 billion) SHIB were permanently removed from circulation through four hundred twenty-six (426) separate transactions.

Top SHIB Burner of the Month

Shib Dream NFT, a project run by Shibkop, has emerged as the leading SHIB burner of the month. The Shib Dream NFT team destroyed 350,000,000 (350 million) SHIB tokens in the last week of October.

Thank you $SHIB Dreamer! Because of you and our support #shib Dream NFT Collection, we can do it! On Mint: We just sent 100,000,000 more $SHIB To hell! This brings the total to 350,000,000 gone forever in the last 2 days! pic.twitter.com/wGN9tNk3ip – Shib Dream * Shiba Inu News * Shib Army Social 💎 (@theshibdream) 29 October 2023

Etherscan.io data shows that there are still 100,000,000 (100 million) SHIB in the project’s wallet, indicating that more losses are likely.

Shib Dream NFT wallet holds 100 million SHIB tokens

Trillions of SHIB tokens are floating around

Top whales continue to shuffle trillions of Shiba Inu tokens amid massive burn events.

Whale Alert, a leading blockchain tracking platform, recently revealed that a mysterious wallet had reallocated 4,474,530,677,374 (4.47 trillion) SHIB worth $35,357,741 ($35.35 million) to another mysterious wallet in a single transaction. The transaction occurred approximately 22 hours before press time.

🚨 🚨 4,474,530,677,374 #shib (35,357,741 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet – Whale Alert (@whale_alert) 31 October 2023

