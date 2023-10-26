Shiba Inu-Based NFT Marketplace Sees Massive Traffic Increase, New Entries Halted – Cryptosaurus

PawBazaar, the newly unveiled NFT marketplace built for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, experienced a massive amount of traffic immediately after its launch. Launched on October 24, this marketplace represents the inaugural NFT trading platform built on the Shibarium network.

Celebrating its launch, officials announced: “Pavzar is live. Enjoy NFT trading and SHIB burning on the Shibarium network. Wayne is now.

The launch of Poser also marks the debut of Shiberium’s original SHB Dream NFT collection. In their announcement, the team shared: “SHIB Dream Collection is live, SHIB Army! Total supply: 3,333, Mint value: 19,500,000 Shib. Virtual real estate, profit-sharing, gifts, rewards, charitable donations, and much more. Don’t miss one of the greatest collections on Shibarium!”

Shiberium-based NFT marketplace is seeing huge demand

The excitement of the NFT marketplace was short-lived as Pawazar faced infrastructure issues due to overwhelming demand soon after its launch, similar to the challenges faced during the launch of Shibarium.

The PawZaar team immediately informed the community about the error:

With a new platform will come unexpected issues. The mint has closed. We apologize and ensure no further action is taken. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and we’re getting to the bottom of it as soon as possible. Stay strong Shib Sena, it is just evening before morning.

Shib Dream, representing Shibarmy.co, Detailed on the issue and confirmed that PawZaar is stopping the mint of SHIB Dream NFTS and is working on a solution. “There was a huge increase in traffic,” he said, and later added reference to the technical hitch: “Turns out, the node provider that PawZaar uses was having a little trouble handling mint traffic, especially with this collection. NowNodes “Based on Pawzar it was affected.”

He reassured the community, noting PawZaar’s upcoming involvement in the secondary market and the possibility of expanded mining options: “After the minting, PawZaar is taking over the reins of the secondary market… however, to give you more options and support the entire ecosystem To support, support, we can start mining in bridge on SHIB, bone and strap – Shibarium.

While investigating the technical glitch in depth, the PawZaar team revealed: “We found a severe limitation with our node provider when it comes to ‘drop’ functionality… so no one was able to mine today, this was because too many people were trying to mine at the same time.” Were trying.” Were trying to.”

Jalaleddin Hatefi (“JD”), visionary of Pozon, reinforced His commitment to solving issues: “Failures happen #ShibArmy but make no mistake, PawZaar is one of the best DApps on Shibarium. Once NowNodes resolves the issue, we will bring back our Drops feature.

Shiba Inu’s lead developer, Shiotoshi Kusama, expressed support for the Pawzar team and JD, Comment: “Congratulations Shib Dream! Let us know when the new launch is so that everyone is ready for it. Congratulations again. #shibarium”

Shiba Inu price increased by 10%

As of press time, Shiba Inu has seen a strong 10% price increase in the last 24 hours. As predicted in previous analyses, a fourth bottom has been formed on the weekly charts, so a rally towards the descending trend line of the triangle seems possible, as was the case after the third bottom from June to August.

SHIB moves towards the trendline, 1-week chart | Source: SHIBUSD on tradingview.com

