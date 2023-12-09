Shibacles, a unique real-life component of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, recently announced plans to launch an NFT collection. The upcoming launch of these NFTs, also known as ‘Celebrities NFT Collectables’, comes in collaboration with Busta Rhymes.

Busta Rhymes, aka Trevor George Smith Jr., is an iconic American rapper and songwriter with immense influence around the world.

Meanwhile, the upcoming NFT launch has generated immense curiosity in the digital token world as it comes during a downturn in the NFT market. However, Lucishib, a major player in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, shed light on the upcoming NFT launch.

A closer look at collaboration

Shibakals, a platform backed by the Shibarium ecosystem, announced the launch of the aforementioned NFT collection today, December 9th. Additionally, the collection ‘Chucki Feat. Busta Rhymes’ is all set for release next year.

According to the statement, December 20, 2024, is the release date for the Chucky ft. Busta Rhymes NFT collectibles.

Also, interestingly, Busta Rhymes promoted the collaboration by taking to X post to share the NFT launch news. Furthermore, the songstress claimed that the collection is a certified limited edition, which has increased curiosity in the NFT realm.

The above launch is also in line with the recent surge seen in the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency.

shiba inu revived

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu price saw a 4.54% increase over the past day, valued at $0.00001041. Furthermore, the token recorded substantial gains over the past week, rising by 23.85% as well as a monthly gain of 20.92%.

According to market charts, the token has been bearish since May this year. However, after a storm of progress made by the Shiba Inu crypto community, the token appears to be reviving itself. Furthermore, in the cyclone of successes, the token community has burned a remarkable amount of SHIB to date.

Additionally, Shiba Inu lead developer Shitoshi Kusama also recently weighed in on the growing speculation over SHIB and BONE burn on Shibarium.

Nevertheless, crypto market enthusiasts are also keeping an eye on the community’s upcoming NFT launch as the SHIB token shows a positive outlook for the future.

Source: coingape.com