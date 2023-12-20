Shiba Inu Backed ShibaCalls Launches NFT Collaboration, Can Meme Moguls (MGLS) Compete? – Business News – Business News

Shiba Inu’s latest venture, ShibaCals, has recently announced an exciting NFT collaboration with a major celebrity.

While the buzz around this move is clear, the question arises – how will it impact the meme coin market and can other participants like Meme Moguls (MGLS) compete?

Meme Moguls (MGLS) Promises to Revolutionize Virtual Trading with Memes

Meme Moguls is creating a P2E space where virtual trading meets the fun world of memes. Players are given virtual funds to buy, sell, and trade meme stocks in a simulated market environment. The goal is to learn about the stock market in a fun and engaging way, while also having the chance to earn real-world rewards by making successful trades.

Players can challenge their friends or community members in tournaments to create an interactive environment with healthy competition. The Wealth Leaderboard tracks the top players and their net worth, adding another layer of excitement to the game.

Additionally, the “Beat the Market” mode challenges players to outperform actual stock market indices. Successful traders stand to win MGLS tokens and other meme-based rewards like NFTs and Dogecoin.

MGLS tokens play an important role in the Meme Moguls ecosystem. They can be used to participate in governance, trade for other cryptocurrencies, or stake for even more rewards. So not only can you earn MGLS tokens through trading skills, but you can also put them to work in your work.

The MGLS token is selling for $0.0023 during Phase 2 of the presale, giving players a chance to stock up and get in on the ground floor. This price is set to increase when tokens are sold in later stages – the presale is structured this way.

Shiba Inu Backed Shibacles Launches NFT Collaboration

Shiba Inu is a memecoin that became famous in 2021 after rising by 10,000% in just a few months. Its goal was to defeat Dogecoin and become the #1 memecoin by market cap. With Shiba Inu’s market cap at $5.6 billion, just behind Dogecoin’s $14 billion market cap, it has almost met its goal.

The latest effort to grow the Shiba Inu ecosystem is the launch of a subreddit called ShibaCals. This new project focuses on creating authentic collectible items for anyone to buy and trade, with each item having unique qualities and a background.

Shibacles recently announced an NFT collaboration with none other than Busta Rhymes! The two have partnered to create ‘Celebrities NFT Collectables’ combining experiences from the virtual and physical worlds.

Media buzz has already begun, with Busta Rhymes’s reach in mainstream media circles bringing major attention to Shiba Inu. In fact, last week the price of Shiba Inu has increased from $0.00000841 to the current price of $0.00000966. Surpassing the $0.00001000 resistance is now the focus of Shiba Inu bulls.

This collaboration is another link in the series of projects featuring layer-2 protocols, decentralized exchanges and multi-coin ecosystems. However, with Shiba Inu’s price still down 89% from its all-time high, it remains to be seen if this NFT collaboration will push the envelope.

Some analysts say a market cap of $5.6 billion is reasonable for Shiba Inu’s current stage as a project and it will be interesting to see how Meme Moguls’ MGLS will compete.

