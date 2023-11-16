SHIB partners with Manny Pacquiao Foundation to implement its own Layer 2 blockchain

Shiva

The charitable foundation established by the eight-time WBC champion will use the Shibarium blockchain to optimize fundraising, distribution and other functions.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SHIB and its Shiba Inu ecosystem, an interconnected family of digital assets and solutions built on the Ethereum blockchain, including the popular global cryptocurrency Shiba Inu, today announced that it has Have a partnership. The Manny Pacquiao Foundation will implement Shibarium, SHIB’s Layer 2 blockchain, into the foundation’s operations.

The Manny Pacquiao Foundation will use Shiberium to better optimize, streamline, and record its activities, including tracking its fundraising and donations, distributing funds, and managing other resources, while externally Will provide even greater transparency regarding its social good efforts around the world.

about shib

SHIB, the world-leading ecosystem of decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency, has gained popularity among millions of holders around the world. It has 3.6 million Twitter followers and is frequently ranked as the second most searched crypto project by Google. Its ecosystem of tokens includes $SHIB, $LEASH, and $BONE, as well as native SHIBOSHIs NFTs. SHIB.io utilizes the Shib ecosystem to power quality technologies including SHIB: The Metaverse and Shibarium, a Layer 2 blockchain that provides a solid foundation, scalability, security, and innovation for a decentralized world. To know more about SHIB please visit the official website: https://shiboken.com ,

To learn more about Shib or to get involved, visit: https://www.shib.io ,

About Manny Pacquiao Foundation

The Manny Pacquiao Foundation (MPF) is a California 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. It is the charitable organization of eight-division world boxing champion and former Philippine senator, Emmanuel (Manny) Pacquiao. Established in 2019, MPF is committed to fighting for those less fortunate and spreading hope around the world. It represents the embodiment of Manny Pacquiao, the people’s champion, who has dedicated himself to public service and donated more than a third of his career earnings to charity. Their goal is to be an instrument of hope and change around the world. MPF has already reached over one million people in need of help and continues to inspire others by creating a lasting impact beyond the world of sports.

For more information please visit pacquiaofoundation.org.

Contact: Xenia von Wedel President TransformGroup 415-340-2792 xeniar at transformgroup.com

