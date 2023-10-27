SHIB: Lower signals everywhere – Trader Scott Melker

Yuri Molchan

Prominent trader and crypto podcaster says he’s looked at every bottom signal for SHIB he could find

Scott Melker, a prominent market analyst, trader and podcaster who calls himself “The Wolf of Wall Street,” believes he has “made a breakthrough” for the second-largest meme coin in terms of market capitalization value – Shiba Inu (SHIB). Seen “low signs” everywhere.

His assessment on the chart he presented appears to be based on the Alpha Trend indicator, which shows definite buy or sell signals depending on the market condition of the asset in question.

This time, Melker wrote, he saw every possible bottom signal on this chart for Shiba Inu.

Still, when one of his 914,100 followers tweeted that the community should “not buy this guy’s SHIB bags,” Melker responded: “I’ll gladly buy yours,” indicating that he would like the coin. Ready to expand your Shiba Inu holdings. He believes, is about to dive.

Shibarium partners with RSTLSS digital merchant platform

Earlier this week, it was reported that the SHIB team has partnered with leading UGC creator platform RSTLSS. This platform creates “next generation wearables” for Web3, gaming, IRL – (virtual reality and both outside and inside games) and other similar areas.

RSTLS provides an opportunity for brands, artists and various influencers to create and sell their own digital goods – wearables, various accessories and things that can be uploaded to avatars, and the ability to do this on a cross-platform basis. Provides opportunities. It creates its own crypto-native brands and transfers traditional IP into the metaverse through curated NFT wearable drops.

The company, founded by Charlie Cohen, once a pioneer of digital fashion, will begin using the Shibarium layer-2 solution built by the SHIB team to power its platform. Such a move would allow it to expand its offerings and begin producing physical clothing based on designs related to the metaverse. Speaking of which, Shibarium is the basis of its own SHIB metaverse, which is currently being developed by Shiotoshi Kusama’s team.

This pseudonymous lead Dave said that RSTLSS is an ideal partner for Shiberium. Other major partners of RSTLSS include major game creators like Epic, Roblox, and Ubisoft.

