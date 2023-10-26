Bitcoin price responded well to a minor retracement yesterday and remains above $34,500 so far.

Altcoins have seen even more growth over the past 24 hours, adding $20 billion to the total market capitalization in this time frame.

BTC eyes $35K

It is safe to say that Bitcoin has been on an uptrend for the past several days. It all started over the weekend when the cryptocurrency took advantage of its positive momentum and reclaimed $30,000. After a brief retracement and sluggish performance on Sunday, the asset went on the offensive again on Monday and Tuesday.

This time, the asset recorded its most impressive daily price increase in a long time, when it surged four grand to its highest price tag in 17 months at $35,200.

Although it lost some of its momentum at that time and fell back to $33,200 following BlackRock’s ETF ticker craze, the cryptocurrency’s decline did not last long. As a result, it started knocking on the door of $35,000 once again a few hours ago.

Nevertheless, it has been unable to reclaim that level so far and is trading a few inches below it. However, while its market capitalization has grown to nearly $680 billion, its dominance over altcoins is only down by 53%.

Shib, Doge Shoot Up

Green continues to dominate the altcoin landscape today. Ethereum has finally outperformed BTC on the daily scale with a 4.4% increase, taking it to $1,850. Binance Coin, Ripple, Tron, Toncoin, Chainlink and Litecoin are increasing by 3-4% daily.

More gains come from Solana, Cardano, Polygon, and Polkadot – all of which are up 5-7%.

Still, the most notable price gainers among large-cap stocks include the biggest meme coins – Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Both the assets have increased by 10-11%. Avalanche’s native token has added the same percentage and is now above $11.

The total crypto market cap has increased by almost $20 billion overnight and is close to $1.3 trillion.

