November 25, 2023
Shettyman entrusts outstanding leadership to IPMAN stakeholders


Vice President, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Abubakar Mai Gandii Shettiman, has urged IPMAN stakeholders to deploy their will towards a credible partnership with the Federal Government for the speedy rehabilitation of the country’s refineries.

Shettiman, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Afam Okwuon, said that given the urgent need for a holistic solution to the issues of fuel unavailability in Nigeria, his chief was the person IPMAN was qualified to appoint as the elections were approaching.

He said that despite several recent leadership difficulties, IPMAN remains the engine room of the Nigerian economy, given the fact that Nigerians and Nigeria are heavily dependent on petroleum and its by-products to drive the economy.

Shettyman has indicated his unwavering interest towards the establishment of new refineries in Nigeria across geo-political zones by partnering with globally acclaimed foreign investors, thereby safely joining Nigeria into the league of global oil producing world powers. Have done.

“If this progress is achieved, there is no doubt that the perennial issues of fuel shortage in Nigeria will be stopped, and favorable pricing arrangements for petroleum products for Nigerian consumers, increasing profits for oil marketers, and will also lead to surplus and stable foreign exchange.Federal Government of Nigeria

“Given his great background as a tried and trusted depot president and vice president of IPMAN, Alh. Shettyman has equally vowed to leverage his experience as a viable entrepreneur and his international influence to ensure that IPMAN is recognized nationally and globally in changing the narrative for the better in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. The level should be seen on the front burner.

“He also promised to mobilize resources to build a world class headquarters for IPMAN in Abuja and make additional efforts in setting up appropriate zonal offices for IPMAN across the country for efficient administration of its activities in his one year as President IPMAN,” the statement read in part.

Source: leadership.ng

