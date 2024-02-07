Sheryl Sandberg to produce Israeli documentary about sexual atrocities committed by Hamas October 7

Unique: Sheryl Sandberg is filming a documentary about sexual atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7.

Introducing the former COO of Meta and founder of LeanIn.org screams before silence from Israeli documentary maker Kastina Communications, which will “focus on women and girls who were raped, assaulted and mutilated in brutal acts of gender-based violence.”

In the one-hour doc launching in April, Sandberg will interview freed hostages and witnesses to the horrific October 7 Hamas attack on the Supernova Music Festival, the catalyst for a war that is still raging four months on.

Sandberg will also speak to first responders, and medical and forensic experts, as she tries to answer questions about why “so many prominent figures have attempted to minimize attacks on women despite overwhelming evidence.”

Sandberg has been vocal on the topic since November, writing a CNN op-ed stating that “rape should never be used as an act of war,” in response to witnesses at the United Nations on October 7. Speaking with and meeting with UK, France and government leaders. Germany will call on the international community to investigate Hamas’ crimes as crimes against humanity.

“We must demand justice for the victims and eyewitnesses who survived and hold their tormentors and rapists accountable for these crimes against humanity,” he said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with the world-renowned team at Kastina Communications to shed light on the sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas.”

International distribution for shout before silence Currently the discussion is going on. It is being constructed with funding from philanthropists Carol and Joey Lo. Star Farm Ventures founder Lo and Kastina CEO Menny Aviram contacted Sandberg in December and production began almost immediately.

Sandberg was Mark Zuckerberg’s number two at Meta for a long time and stepped down two years ago. Last month he left the board of the company.

Several quick-change documents have already been created regarding October 7, including shows on Yes TV. bad boys Producers Sipur, Gebruder Beetz Production (now Beetz Brothers) and Duqi Dror’s Zygote Films.

Source: deadline.com