want to know Does the cryptocurrency world really dominate Washington? Keep an eye on the Senate banking chair Sherrod Brown,

ohio democrat, who is facing a tough re-election campaign that could determine control of the Senate, the fate of the digital asset industry is in his hands at the moment. Policy decisions that can make crypto’s life hell or give it a new veneer of legitimacy are pending on his desk.

crypto official Trying really hard to show that Brown cares about them. Leading the charge is Coinbase, the largest US crypto exchange, which the Columbus Dispatch reports is “making a play for Ohio voters.” The company hosted a “Stand with Crypto” event in the state capital and has run ads urging voters to talk to their representatives. It recruited former Ohio Democratic Rep. tim ryan To serve on an advisory council (as well as Brown’s former Republican counterpart on banking, the senator). pat toomey,

“Democrats need to see this as an opportunity to increase investment, help the environment, and create good-paying union jobs,” Ryan told MM. He also now leads a non-partisan pro-crypto policy group called the Blockchain Innovation Project.

but brown Seems unaffected.

Hamas attack Israel has launched a deeper investigation into the role of crypto in terrorist financing, and Brown is leaning into it. After senators initially rejected crypto anti-money laundering legislation. elizabeth warrenHe joined them in urging the Biden administration to act tough, vowed to use his committee to investigate potential risks and is now trying to work with his ranking member, the senator. tim scott, on bipartisan legislation. The industry is trying its best to avoid the Warren wave.

At the same time, crypto lobbyists expect Brown to sign what would be his biggest breakthrough yet: House legislation that would sanction the industry as a legitimate financial service – as opposed to just gambling – by enshrining it into federal banking, securities and commodities law. By installing. Based on Brown’s record on crypto — he argues that it poses a major threat to consumers — it’s hard to see him cutting any kind of deal that would let House bills take on essential legislation like the House Financial Services Chair. Is. patrick mchenry Would like him to do so. Such a move would also create a rift between Brown and his fellow finance industry watchdogs.

taken togetherThis is proof that the crypto industry still has a strict limit in terms of its political influence, even dumping millions of dollars into Washington and across the country to gain leverage beyond its small economic impact. Even after.

Brown received M.M. told He is not worried about the industry trying to tarnish his re-election.

“I don’t care if they do this,” he said. “They only serve to defame themselves. These corporate interests are going to attack me for standing up against the illegal financing of terrorism and fentanyl? I mean, if that’s what they’re going to do, bring them on.”

Former Maryland governor. Martin O’Malley Will testify before Senate Finance at 10 a.m. on his nomination to be Social Security Commissioner…Senate Banking will hold a hearing on protections for service members and veterans at 10 a.m….Treasury Secretary janet yellen Will speak about the Biden administration’s economic approach to the Indo-Pacific at an event hosted by the Asia Society Policy Institute at 1:30 pm … House Financial Services hearing on SEC and insurance costs …

Powell: pause does not mean end – The Federal Reserve kept rates steady on Wednesday but the Chairman jerome powell Sent a clear signal that future increases are unlikely. As our Victoria Guida reports, Fed officials meeting this week noted strong economic growth and solid job gains despite a year and a half of aggressive increases in borrowing costs.

Powell said at a post-FOMC press conference that the central bank is not yet confident that rates will be cut enough to spur growth and get inflation back to 2 percent, although that could happen. And if Fed officials choose to take a pat on the back in December, it doesn’t mean their work is done.

“The idea that it would be difficult to pick it up again after stopping for one or two meetings is not correct,” he said.

powell on capital – Victoria pressed Powell on the Fed’s proposed capital increases for big banks and whether he would sign them without major changes. Several interest groups and lawmakers have raised concerns over several aspects of the plan. The Fed is taking public comments until mid-January.

“We will take them seriously. We’ll read them,” he said of the public comments. “We are a consensus-driven organization. We will come up with a package that will have broad support across the board.” (MM says Powell is giving the same message to lawmakers.)

But, Victoria asked, does that mean their goal is to get more votes than the first proposal received? (Two Fed governors opposed releasing the draft rules, and they would need major revisions to win.)

“It means widespread support,” he said. (MM sidebar: This is obviously a dodge, but Powell in particular has expressed reservations about the proposal before. Broad support would, at a minimum, need to include Him,

‘Audit the Fed’ fails again – The Senate rejected the senator’s amendment by a vote of 46-51. rand paul According to Eleanor Mueller’s report, this would subject the Fed to further GAO investigation. The Senate also blocked the Kentucky Republican’s proposal in 2016.

Sense. tammy baldwin (D-Wis.), Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and kirsten cinema (I-Ariz.) broke with Democrats to support it on Wednesday. Sense. Pete Ricketts of nebraska, Mitt Romney More of Utah mike rounds He was the only Republican from South Dakota to vote in opposition.

SBF’s lawyers finished – CoinDesk: “Sam Bankman-Fried He was on the verge of tears at his lawyer’s end late Wednesday night Mark S. CohenConcluding remarks, the former FTX CEO’s last, best hope for an acquittal, or at least a hung jury.

Tim Scott lays out SEC plan – The Senate banking ranking member is starting work on legislation to reform capital markets regulations and increase SEC oversight.

The South Carolina Republican’s outline for potential legislation would “streamline and modernize the rules governing capital raising for the public and private markets.” According to the document, the goal is to help entrepreneurs, small businesses and newly public companies access funding.

The plan would require the SEC Chairman to testify on a semi-annual basis and “statutorily require the SEC to conduct a thorough rulemaking cost-benefit analysis.”

Inside Mike Johnson’s Finances – The Daily Beast reports that since 2016 the new speaker “has never reported having a checking or savings account in his own name, nor in the names of his wife or any of his children.” Johnson likely has a bank account, but he would not have enough cash to satisfy the disclosure requirements.

Treasury wants insurer climate data – The Treasury Department unveiled a new proposal to collect climate-risk information from property insurers. As Jasper reports, Treasury is facing industry resistance.

jimmy grandeThe senior vice president of the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies said the plan would require “thousands of hours and millions of dollars to provide information related to the impacts of climate change to a federal financial agency.”

He added that “the insurance industry and its functional state regulators have a deep understanding of our changing environment and have been adapting and adjusting to this new threat for more than a decade.”

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners, which has announced its own plans to collect climate data, said in a statement that the NAIC and state insurance regulators are “recognizing the challenges facing both consumers and the insurance industry as natural hazards continue.” Are uniquely positioned to better understand.” Across our country.”

First in MM: Treasury Office gets a redesign – In 2021, the Treasury created a temporary office dedicated to administering and tracking aid under various coronavirus relief programs. Now that relief is winding down (and poverty rates rising), Victoria reports that the Office of Recovery Programs will become the Office of Capital Access, designed to facilitate investment in rural areas, small towns and other places in need. Has gone. will continue to lead jessica milano,

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told MM that the office has helped bring about “the most equitable economic recovery in history” and called investing in disadvantaged communities “one of the best ways to foster strong and sustainable economic growth that benefits all Americans.” “

MM First Look: A new report on Covid recovery – The Center for American Progress has released a report that looks at why the labor market bounced back so quickly after the pandemic recession.

CFTC sued over election betting – Prediction market operator Kalshi sued the CFTC after it rejected the company’s bid to let Americans bet on US elections, Declan Harty reports.

In other legal news, a federal appeals court gave the SEC a month to redraft a stock buyback disclosure rule challenged by the US Chamber of Commerce.

SBA Approves New Lenders – The SBA approved small business loan company licenses for Funding Circle, Arkansas Capital Corporation and Alaska Growth Capital Bidco in the first expansion of the program in more than 40 years.

Congressional oversight of this move is worth watching, as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle warned about reform to the agency.

