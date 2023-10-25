Shell to cut 200 jobs in overhaul of low-carbon unit

Shell is planning to cut around 200 jobs next year as part of a plan to simplify the business and shake up its low-carbon division under boss Wael Savan.

An additional 130 roles have been placed under review as it focuses on “transforming” the low carbon solutions (LCS) division.

About 1,300 people work for the LCS unit and many more contribute to its work within the company.

Shell said the decision is part of a group-wide “drive to create more value with fewer emissions by focusing on performance, discipline and simplification”.

The LCS unit explores ways of decarbonizing hard-to-electrify sectors such as transportation and industry, and including Shell’s own operations. It does not include renewable energy business.

It said some of the affected roles would be integrated into other parts of the business.

After taking over as chief executive at the beginning of the year, Chief Executive Mr. Sawan revealed plans for an overhaul of the firm that will include restructuring its divisions.

Plans included combining its oil and gas production and liquefied natural gas unit – its most profitable divisions.

In June, Shell announced it no longer aimed to reduce oil production by 1% to 2% each year this decade, after saying it had met its targets eight years ahead of schedule.

It made new plans to stabilize reduced daily production levels by 2030.

Mr Savan said it would be “dangerous and irresponsible” to cut oil and gas production when renewable energy is not being produced fast enough to replace it.

Bosses are focused on improving the company’s performance and increasing its share price.

A Shell spokesperson said: “We are committed to investing in viable low-carbon business models and focusing on our strengths as we play our part in the decarbonization of the global energy system.

“This will include ensuring the continued reliable delivery of energy and decarbonization products, services and solutions to our customers.”

The energy giant said it wants to focus its low-carbon portfolio on areas where it has distinct competitive advantages and can meet the needs of its customers.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com