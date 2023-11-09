[1/6]Greenpeace activists stand with a banner aboard a shale oil production ship in the Atlantic Ocean on February 1, 2023. Handout acquired licensing rights via Greenpeace/Reuters

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) – Shell (SHEL.L) fined Greenpeace $2.1 million this year after environmental group activists boarded the company’s oil production ship during transit at sea, according to a document seen by Greenpeace and Reuters. Is suing for dollar damages.

The British oil and gas major filed the claim in the High Court in London. Greenpeace activists boarded a ship near the Canary Islands off the Atlantic coast of North Africa in January and traveled as far as Norway to protest oil drilling.

In an email to Reuters, when Shell was asked whether it was suing Greenpeace over the incident, it confirmed that legal proceedings were underway, but declined to comment on the amount of the claim.

A Shell spokesman said it was “illegal and extremely dangerous” to board the ship.

“The right to protest is fundamental and we fully respect it. But it must be done safely and legally,” the spokesperson said.

The ship was destined for the Penguin oil and gas field in the North Sea, which is not yet in production.

Four Greenpeace activists used ropes to hoist themselves onto the ship from inflatable boats that followed the ship at high speed.

Protests at sea against oil, gas or mining infrastructure have long been part of Greenpeace’s operations.

The damages Shell is seeking include costs related to shipping delays and expenses for additional security, as well as legal costs, according to a document seen by Reuters.

“This claim is one of the largest legal threats against the Greenpeace network’s ability to campaign in the organization’s more than 50-year history,” Greenpeace said in a statement.

Shell has offered to reduce its damage claim to $1.4 million if Greenpeace activists agree not to protest again at any of Shell’s oil and gas infrastructure at sea or in port, the group said.

Greenpeace said it would do so only if Shell complied with a 2021 Dutch court order to cut its emissions 45% by 2030, which Shell has appealed.

An additional damages claim of about $6.5 million by Fluor (FLR.N), one of Shell’s contractors, remains unresolved, according to a document seen by Reuters. Fluor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shell and Greenpeace have negotiated since the case was filed, but talks broke down in early November, Greenpeace said, adding that it is now waiting for Shell to file further documents with the court.

Greenpeace said it would then consider its next steps, including ways to prevent the case from escalating.

Reporting by Shadiya Nasralla; Editing by Rod Nickel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Writes about the intersection of corporate oil and climate policy. Reported on politics, economics, migration, nuclear diplomacy and trade from Cairo, Vienna and elsewhere.

Source: www.reuters.com