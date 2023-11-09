Shell sues Greenpeace after 13-day oil rig protests

Shell has sued Greenpeace for £1.7 million after Greenpeace protesters occupied an oil rig for 13 days.

The oil giant said it supports the right to peaceful protest but the ‘unlawful and extremely dangerous’ actions have put the lives of both protesters and crew at risk.

In January six activists climbed onto an oil platform that was being towed to protest oil drilling near the Canary Islands off the Atlantic coast of North Africa.

They used ropes to hoist themselves onto the ship from inflatable boats, which rapidly followed the ship as it traveled toward the Penguin oil and gas field in the North Sea, which is not yet in production.

‘Illegal’: Greenpeace activists at Shell drilling rig near Canary Islands in protest

Greenpeace said the lawsuit was an attempt to ‘crush and intimidate’ the group. Shell has filed a claim in the High Court of London.

The damages Shell is seeking include costs related to shipping delays and expenses for additional security, as well as legal costs.

‘This claim is one of the largest legal threats against the Greenpeace network’s ability to campaign in the organisation’s more than 50-year history,’ Greenpeace said.

Shell has offered to reduce its damage claim to £1.1 million if Greenpeace activists agree not to protest again at any oil and gas infrastructure at sea or in port, the group said.

Greenpeace said it would do so only if Shell complied with a 2021 Dutch court order to cut its emissions 45 percent by 2030, which Shell has appealed.

Greenpeace said it would then consider its next steps, including ways to prevent the case from escalating.

SE Asia chief Yebo Sano, who is named in the legal claim, said: ‘Shell is trying to silence legitimate demands: it must stop its foolish and greedy pursuit of fossil fuels and take accountability… I I will stand in the court and fight this.

Shell said: ‘The right to protest is fundamental… but it must be done safely and legally. It was illegal and extremely dangerous to board a moving ship weighing 72,000 metric tons at sea.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk