Shell on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $6.2 billion, broadly in line with estimates.

Profit was up from $5.1 billion in the second quarter, but marked a sharp decline from the $9.45 billion reported a year earlier.

People pump gas into their vehicles at a Shell petrol station in Alhambra, California on October 2, 2023.

Frederick J. Brown | AFP | getty images

British oil giant Shell on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $6.2 billion, broadly in line with estimates, as the company benefited from higher oil prices and refining margins.

Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of $6.48 billion, according to an LSEG-compiled consensus.

Profit was up from $5.1 billion in the second quarter, but marked a sharp decline from the $9.45 billion reported a year earlier, when the Russia-Ukraine conflict sent oil and gas prices soaring.

The company also announced share buyback worth $3.5 billion over the next three months. Shell CEO Vel Savan said the $6.5 billion target set for the second half of the year is now significantly higher than the $5 billion announced in June.

“Shell delivered another quarter of strong operating and financial performance and capitalized on opportunities in volatile commodity markets,” Savan said in a statement.

Free cash flow fell to $7.5 billion in the second quarter from $12.1 billion. Cash capital expenditures increased from $5.1 billion to $5.6 billion.

Energy giants are reporting profits after a record year, boosted by rising fossil fuel prices.

BP on Tuesday reported a year-on-year decline in third-quarter profit from $8.15 billion to $3.293 billion, missing analyst estimates, although France’s TotalEnergies did slightly better last week.

Oil prices rose sharply during the quarter on factors including Saudi Arabian and Russian supply cuts, while the International Energy Agency said the oil market would remain on edge amid an increase in conflict in the Middle East.

