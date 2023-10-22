Shell Livewire 2023 selects winning tech startups on innovative farming and agri-tech

The Philippines is home to a vibrant startup scene, with new businesses emerging every day. Shell Livewire supports continued growth in the local business landscape by strengthening the country’s economy by promoting entrepreneurship, innovation and meaningful employment.

“At its core, Shell Livewire is committed in its vision to drive local development by empowering individuals and communities. That is why it remains our key development program,” said Serge Bernal, Vice President of Corporate Relations at Shell Pilipinas Corporation.

For this year, Shell Livewire once again recognized tech startups and community enterprises during the Final Pitch Day in Makati City last October 12, in which tech startup “FarmVocacy” won a funding grant of 1 million pesos.

DTI Undersecretary for Competitiveness and Innovation Group Rafaelita Aldaba, Ph.D., during the Final Pitch Day. Attendees praised the work of startups and community enterprises, “Today’s presentations demonstrate dedication to sustainability while covering a wide range of innovations. From industries like transportation and innovation to climate and smart agriculture – driving us towards our future without limits.” She adds, ”Let us all unite behind innovation that truly inspires “

Since launching in 2020, Shell Livewire has helped 42 innovators and business owners through the acceleration program. Of these, 12 enterprises have entered Shell Pilipinas Corporation’s supply chain. By equipping tech startups and community enterprises, it has created more than 500 local jobs for Filipinos.

FarmVocacy: Empowering farmers for a sustainable future

FarmVocacy, a Mindoro Island-based social climate fintech startup that is running a circular inclusive business model to support climate-smart rice farming, eco-friendly and high-yield farming systems, impressed the judges during the final pitch day. Received one million pesos after doing so.

Vincent Roy Mendoza, CEO of FarmVocacy, explains how his advocacy to ensure a sustainable future has been empowered by Shell LiveWire, “Shell LiveWire has become a validation of what you are thinking and what you are trying to innovate. “They can really contribute to creating a better life for us and especially for future generations.”

Tech startups are at the forefront of innovation, developing new products and services that can help improve the lives of Filipinos. By providing them assistance, it can help foster innovation and boost the competitiveness of the Philippine economy.

The other two finalists include Lithos Manufacturing OPC, a manufacturer and trader of industrial and feed-grade minerals such as calcium carbonate, zeolite and bentonite, and Lycan Motorcycles, a Filipino motorcycle and technology startup that is developing a two-wheel electric motorcycle. Is and smart product.

Promoting entrepreneurship, innovation and meaningful employment

Relying on the goals of empowering communities, six community enterprises that were part of the Acceleration Program were also recognized during the final pitch day.

The community enterprises chosen this year to strengthen local economies by promoting entrepreneurship, innovation and meaningful employment are Samahang Mangingisda ng Dalupaon (SAMADA), a group of fishermen who have ventured into agri-enterprise related to fish processing. ventured; Tagbilaran Young Workers Association, a local organization that produces bags and other souvenir items from recycled plastic waste; Filia Variety Store, a direct market channel for smallholder community farmers of coffee, cocoa, coconut and other agricultural products; DLR Foods Supply Trading, a company that offers ready-to-eat meals in halal-certified retort pouches; Odicon Small Coconut Farmers Organization (OSCFO), an agricultural enterprise specializing in the sustainable processing of coconut by-products; and Agri-Vino Enterprises, a chicken poultry business that provides egg incubation service to the community, reducing travel costs for fellow producers.

All community enterprises that were part of the Acceleration Program received a 100,000 pesos funding grant.

Cooperating with enterprises for national success

Sebastian Quiniones Jr., one of the judges during the final pitch day and executive director of Pilipinas Shell Foundation Inc., challenged the innovators of this year’s Shell Livewire to, “Try to find ways where you can collaborate with all of these “The enterprises that we are pursuing so that we can all succeed as a nation.”

Joining Quiniones to judge the final pitch day were SPC Real Estate Facility Manager Geraldine Samson, 500 Startups Resident Mentor Rui Baum, Director of the ICT Development Bureau of the Department of Information and Communications, Amy Lou Versoza-Delfin. Technology (DICT), and Senior Technology Transfer Officer of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Lizal Sueno.

