Shell is closing its California hydrogen fueling stations

Oil giant Shell announced plans to close its California hydrogen fueling stations this week, as much of the automotive industry continues to develop hydrogen fuel cell solutions as electric vehicles (EVs) become popular. .

Shell will permanently close seven hydrogen stations in California this year, according to a report, leaving the company with only three stations remaining in the state. hydrogen insight, The closures are at Shell stations spread throughout Northern California, located in San Francisco, Berkeley, San Jose and Sacramento.

“Shell ceased construction of its light-duty hydrogen station network in California in 2023, and after temporarily closing five of its seven light-duty stations, will begin construction of its light-duty hydrogen station network in California in early 2024. It was decided to close it permanently. A Shell spokesperson said on Friday. “This was due to a number of market factors.”

The energy company detailed the locations in a memo to participating station owners, as can be seen in the screenshot below along with maps of closed hydrogen sites.

The company also canceled plans for 48 new hydrogen fueling stations in the state, following statements made last year. In September, Shell said in a statement that it had “discontinued its plans to build and operate additional light-duty vehicle fueling stations in California”. hydrogen insight,

Meanwhile, automakers including Stellantis Pro One and the joint venture of General Motors (GM) and Honda have provided recent updates on hydrogen fuel cell production projects, while Toyota said in November that it expects to launch solid-state EVs in the 2030s. Expected to produce more hydrogen vehicles in the U.S. ,

Shell had acquired EV charging company Volta Charge last year and the acquisition is expected to help the company massively expand its Shell recharge network. The company also partnered with Penske on light-duty EV charging in a 2022 deal, with Shell planning to deploy Level 2 electric truck charging stations in four US states.

Source: www.teslarati.com