Shell Energy fined £1.4m by Ofcom for contract renewal failures

The company’s failure to notify customers affected more than 70,000 consumers.

Shell Energy has been fined for failing to inform contracted phone and broadband customers and keeping them in the dark about potential savings offered by a new deal.

Ofcom fined Shell’s UK consumer gas, electricity and broadband operations business £1.4 million after it broke ‘important consumer protection rules’ designed to ensure customers get a fair deal, the communications regulator said.

The communications failures affected more than 70,000 customers of Shell Energy, which is expected to be acquired by Octopus Energy later this year.

Rules introduced by the watchdog in 2020 require providers to ‘proactively prompt’ customers before their existing contract ends, as well as give them information about the best possible deal.

It also requires providers to send notifications to customers who are already out of their minimum contract period, at least on an annual basis, reminding them that they are free to leave or change the deal.

‘Contract End’ notifications must be sent by text, email or letter 10 to 40 days before the customers minimum contract period ends.

Ofcom’s investigation found that Shell Energy ‘failed to send required contract termination notifications and annual best tariff notifications to some of its customers’.

It reported that 72,837 customers were affected by its failures between March 2020 and June 2022.

Some customers received no notice while others received some notices that included incorrect or incomplete information.

Of these, 7,750 customers received contract termination notifications containing incorrect information about the price they would have to pay at the end of the minimum term.

This resulted in 6,054 having to pay more fees than originally quoted, totaling £398,417.67 – an average of £65.81 each.

Suzanne Cater, Ofcom’s director of enforcement, said: ‘Every day thousands of customers come to the end of their phone or broadband contracts and could make significant savings by switching provider or signing a better deal.

‘That’s why our rules, which demand that providers provide customers with the information they need to take action, are so important.

‘Shell Energy’s failures represent a serious breach of our consumer protection rules and they will now pay the price. This sends a message to the entire industry that if customers do not follow the prescribed rules, we will not hesitate to take action on their behalf.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Shell Energy received the most complaints of any provider for both broadband and landline services between October and December 2022.

The company had 27 complaints per 100,000 broadband customers and 25 complaints per 100,000 landline users.

Shell Energy’s fine will be payable to HM Treasury within four weeks.

Ofcom said: ‘This penalty includes a 30 per cent discount from the amount that would otherwise have been imposed following Shell’s agreement to accept liability and enter Ofcom’s settlement process.’

Shell also refunded affected customers, but decided not to refund less than £3 to former customers, instead opting to donate the same amount to charity; This also included unclaimed refunds.

Ofcom required Shell Energy to provide refunds to these customers upon request.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk