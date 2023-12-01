Shein IPO brings cool through sustainable fashion

The IPO is likely to force a moment of truth: Will statements from lawmakers and calls for action by the SEC amount to much in practice? And for those focused on sustainability in the fashion industry, the reckoning will also be on how investors and, to a lesser extent, consumers – both of whom have increasingly declared the importance of social and environmental responsibility – react to the public offering.

“I am curious to see how investors will position themselves after years of claiming that ESG is at the core of their investment ideas,” says Fanny Moisant, co-founder and president of Vestiaire Collective.

The biggest question is whether Sheen will face significant resistance as it moves toward its listing. Public securities lawyer Megan Penick told reuters Sheen is unlikely to see “direct obstruction” from the SEC, but the agency could make “disclosure requirements so detailed and, perhaps, extreme” that going public would seem impossible. “Allegations of forced labor and IP issues could be issues that could make it difficult [Shein] To be able to answer the questions to the SEC’s satisfaction,” Penick said.

Susan Scafidi, founder and director of the Fashion Law Institute at Fordham Law School, says that if Shein’s IPO is successful, it could avoid further scrutiny of its practice of using de minimis shipping, which has allowed it to receive tariffs on shipments. Enabled to avoid paying Rs. We.

“It is also strategic to go public in the context of issues such as Shein taking advantage of US tariff loopholes,” she says. “Once Shein is no longer just a foreign company, but with a range of investors , calls to change the customs structure may be more muted. Similarly, legislative initiatives aimed at addressing the ecological burden of fast fashion may seem less urgent to legislators whose wealthy constituents can share in its profits and whose fashion-conscious but price-sensitive constituents already care about affordable apparel. Enjoy the dopamine rush associated with. Xi’an’s reputation may be somewhat tarnished, but there is a lot of strategic brilliance in its IPO plans.

It’s not common for the SEC to delve deeply into a company’s operations, but Sheen may prove to be an exception. “Historically, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s role in reviewing filings has not included qualitatively evaluating a company and its business model. Instead, U.S. securities law focuses on the disclosure of information that potential or existing shareholders would find relevant (legally, “material”) to making informed investment decisions,” says Jeff Trexler, associate director of the Fashion Law Institute. , such as whether a company’s financial statements follow generally accepted accounting practices and the description of its management team is accurate. “These are not big ethical issues that make headlines. It’s all about making sure That investors be informed.”

Source: www.voguebusiness.com