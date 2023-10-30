Shein buys online fashion brand Missguided from Frasers Group

london – WWD has learned that Shein has struck his second big deal in less than a week, acquiring Manchester, England-based online brand Missguided from Frasers Group.

An announcement is expected on Monday.

Shein, headquartered in Singapore, offers branded apparel and products from a global network of sellers and targets a young, predominantly female clientele.

It added that Missguided products and collections will be made available to Shein’s 150 million global users on Shein sites as well as Missguided.com as an independent brand.

As part of the deal, Shein will license the intellectual property of the Missguided brand to Sumvon Studios, a joint venture between Shein and Missguided’s founder, Nitin Passi.

Missguided, a former sponsor of the hit reality TV show “Love Island,” will be managed through the joint venture. Its products and collections will be manufactured through Shein’s on-demand production model.

The model allows Shein to use real-time insights to assess demand for its new designs. It responds with increased production only when there is real market demand, enabling it to reduce waste and keep inventory tight.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Donald Tang, Shein’s executive chairman, said the joint venture “marks the beginning of a new format of partnership for Shein as part of our unwavering commitment to meeting customer demand.”

He said Shein aims to “reposition the Missguided brand, leverage its unique brand personality and fuel its global growth through Shein’s” e-commerce expertise and global reach.

Britain’s Frasers Group bought Missguided out of administration for £20 million in June 2022, beating rivals including Shein, Boohoo and JD Sports.

Missguided had appointed Teneo Financial Advisory as administrators after its suppliers issued a winding up petition, to which it was owed millions.

Once a British success story, Missguided was the subject of a highly entertaining, four-part documentary titled “Inside Missguided: Made in Manchester.” The series charted the ups and downs of the brand, which was struggling to keep up with competitors such as Boohoo and Asos due to supply-chain challenges.

The Missguided deal comes in the wake of Sheen’s new, long-term agreement with Authentic Brands Group for his Forever 21 brand.

Under the terms of that partnership, Shein Forever 21 will design, manufacture and distribute a line of apparel and accessories that will include sportswear, activewear and swimwear, among other categories.

The collection, which will sport the co-branded label Forever 21 x Shein, will be sold exclusively online at Shein’s sites in the US as well as parts of Europe and Australia.

The deal follows news in August that Shein had acquired a one-third stake in SPARC Group, a joint venture between Authentic and Simon Property Group. SPARC is the main operating partner of Forever 21 in the U.S. At the same time, SPARC became a minority shareholder in Shein.

