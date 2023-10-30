Shein adds struggling UK brand Missguided to his fashion empire techcrunch

Shein, the fast fashion giant that has thrived on its agile supply chain in China, is expanding its product line to outpace competitors. In a statement released on Monday, the Singapore-headquartered firm announced the acquisition of Missguided, a struggling fashion brand based in Manchester, UK, from Frasers Group for an undisclosed amount.

This confirms a Sky News report in September that Sheen was in talks to buy Missguided.

Shein’s investment in the troubled British firm marks a significant shift in the power dynamics in the fast fashion landscape. Once dominated by Western brands, the industry is now gravitating towards companies like Shein, which have established strong relationships with Chinese manufacturers. These partnerships, combined with Shein’s supplier software, which matches factory capacity with real-time demand, allow the fashion giant to respond faster to consumer behavior and keep inventory costs low.

This on-demand manufacturing approach pushed Shein’s valuation to $100 billion in April 2022. But earlier this year the firm’s price tag was reportedly reduced to $64 billion as it sought $3 billion in new funding. As of October, Shein claims to have “150 million global users.”

Only time will tell if Sheen will be able to apply his success formula to revive the beleaguered Missguided brand. Missguided, once recognized as a leader in online fashion alongside the likes of Asos, Boohoo and PrettyLittleThing, grew rapidly during the pandemic but has struggled since physical stores reopened.

In December 2021, Alteri, a retail investor backed by Apollo Global Management (Apollo is the parent of Yahoo, which owns TechCrunch), rescued Missguided by taking over its debt and a 50% stake. In May last year, Missguided was issued with a winding up petition – which is when creditors apply to the court to wind up their debtors – as its suppliers are owed millions of pounds. Then in June, British retail conglomerate Frasers Group bought Missguided out of administration for $20 million, which may indicate how much Shein paid for the acquisition.

In addition to financial problems, Missguided has faced criticism from environmentalists for encouraging a culture of excessive consumption, a challenge Sheen also faces. In 2019, the company faced a major backlash for promoting a one-pound bikini, a loss-making marketing stunt that attracted a flood of enthusiastic buyers.

Following the deal, Missguided founders Nitin Passi and Sheen are forming a joint venture, which gets access to Missguided’s intellectual property under a licensing agreement. Xi’in will take over the manufacturing and distribution of the products from the joint venture.

The misguided buyout comes just two months after Shein said he had bought a minority stake in the operator of California-based fast fashion pioneer Forever 21, which filed for bankruptcy in 2019 but continues to operate under new owners. Following the investment, Shein will design, manufacture and distribute a line for Forever 21.

