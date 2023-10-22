Sheffield retro: 21 photos remembering shoppers and the shops they ran in the 90s and 90s

Dave Copley, owner of Boatworld on London Road, Sheffield in 1998

Britain has been described as a nation of shoppers, but times are tougher than ever for the people who run the shops we rely on.

So The Star has delved into the archives to salute the people who have filled Sheffield’s high streets over the years and catered to our every demand.

This retro photo gallery showcases some of Sheffield’s best-loved shopkeepers and the shops they ran during the 1990s and 1990s, many of which no longer exist.

Debbie Moorhouse, dress designer and shop owner of Daniela Lara Bridal Shop on Church Street, Ecclesfield, Sheffield, pictured working in the workroom in 2004

From flower sellers to exotic pet shop owners and boat sellers, these photos show those who had the passion and dedication to run their own businesses in Sheffield, from the city center to Ecclesfield and Crooks.

There’s even an appearance from Sheffield Wednesday and England legend Chris Waddle, who has been seen helping open a new sports shop in Walkley.

Owner ‘Naughty Nick’ Nick Smark outside Studiobeatz in West Street, Sheffield in July 2004

Tony Howarth, owner of Sheffield Exotics pet shop on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, gifts a corn snake to eight-year-old Jordan Wharmsby. Jordan’s snake died when the electricity to its tank was accidentally turned off.

Sajjad Ahmed, National News shopkeeper on Wostenholme Road, Sharrow, June 2003.

Owner Russ Asquith photographed outside his launderette on Barber Road in Walkley, Sheffield.

Pictured outside Valerie’s of Door on High Street, Dore, Sheffield in 2004, new shop owner Jo Marshall with original owner Valerie Malthouse.

Wybourne shop owner Mike Eaton in 2003

Owner Attilio Botti outside the Ranmoor Deli on Fulwood Road, Sheffield in 2003

Owner Dianne Whitby photographed outside the B&B Office shop in Broomhill, Sheffield in 2006

Owner Jonathan Moseley photographed Annette Dyson’s Florists on Whitham Road, Broomhill, Sheffield with their Christmas flower display in 2002.

Pictured in the Haji Ai Akbar spice shop on Spital Hill, Sheffield, owner is Mohammed Ishaq

Scallywags owner Elaine Winter outside the shop on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield in September 2002

Photo of owner David Village at the Illume Lighting shop on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield in 1998

Beck Junior School pupils with Jim Lamont, owner of O’Brien’s sandwich shop on Chapel Walk, Sheffield, in 2000. Students Todd Avison, Becky Crapper and Robert Foster created Christmas decorations for the store.

Rosanna Newsom soaking local shop owner Muir Baxter, pictured at the Crux Festival in July 2002

Chris Waddle at the opening of a new sports shop on Commonside, Walkley with shop owner Chris Whalley in 2007

Adrian Elderkin, owner of the Flick of the Wrist drum store, and Chris Gallagher, shop manager, on Gibraltar Street, Sheffield in 2000

The photo is of owner Tim Robinson in his Spar shop on Burley Moor Road, Frechville, Sheffield, in 1997. That year the Spar shops were celebrating their 40th anniversary.

Owner Katie Dale, photographed in 1998 at the House of Flowers shop on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield.

Bob the Barber, who ran Cutting Crew Barbers in London Road, Highfields, Sheffield for 17 years, was retired in 2001 by Sheffield Council after being deemed dangerous. Shop owner Andrew Wilkinson and hairdresser Kath Binks are pictured with Bob.

