Sheen's big IPO test - Business News

In confidentially filing for an initial public offering, ultrafast-fashion retailer Shein is showing ambition on two fronts.

The company and its underwriters are betting that investors will be more receptive to IPOs, even though high-profile market debuts largely failed this fall. Shein is also testing whether she can tolerate the prospect of increased political heat on the China-founded e-commerce giant.

The company has severed some of its most prominent ties with China, After pushback from Washington. Some of its changes include relocating its headquarters to Singapore and deregistering its original incorporation in Nanjing. The company has also set up operations in Ireland and Indiana and hired a series of lobbyists in the US

But this is not enough to quash the investigation. “No one should be fooled by Sheen’s efforts to cover his tracks,” Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida said in a letter to other lawmakers.

Allegations of forced labor are a major concern. Sheen has been accused of obtaining materials from Xinjiang; The US has sought to ban the import of clothing from the region of northwest China, citing human rights violations of the Uyghur ethnic minority.

Last year, Bloomberg reported that some Shein products were made from Xinjiang cotton. Members of Congress and state attorneys general have pressured the SEC to require the company to certify through an independent process that it does not use Uyghur forced labor. (The company has said it has “zero tolerance” for the practice and has no manufacturers in Xinjiang.)

Sheen also hopes investors will welcome the IPO Bankers had hoped the long-shuttered market for new listings would reopen this fall with offerings from chip designer Arm, grocery delivery service Instacart and slipper maker Birkenstock. Instead, those debuts ended quickly.

But deal-makers say 2024 is a better bet for IPOs due to improving economic and market conditions. (And both Arm and Birkenstock have since seen their shares climb above their listing prices.) Sheen — who is working with JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley — also has high hopes for its valuation. , it is now said to be worth $66 billion.

The retailer is not the only well-known company betting on an IPO revival: Reddit is reportedly testing the waters for an offering, and luxury sneaker maker Golden Goose is also said to be taking steps toward a listing.

Israel and Hamas extended their ceasefire. The weak agreement opens the door to greater aid flows into Gaza and the possible release of more hostages and prisoners. This comes a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Elon Musk visited the site of a deadly Hamas attack on Israelis; Musk is seeking to address concerns that he has promoted anti-Semitism on his X social media platform.

Barclays is reportedly considering a larger number of investment banking clients. According to The Financial Times, such an overhaul aims to cut costs by about $1 billion and raise capital, and focus on less-profitable customers. High interest rates and a slowing global economy have hit Barclays’ core businesses such as lending and deal making.

European Union regulators have expressed concerns about Amazon’s $1.7 billion takeover bid for iRobot. Shares of a maker of robot vacuum cleaners fell on Monday after antitrust authorities in Brussels warned that the acquisition could harm competition. The European Commission plans to issue a decision on the deal by February.

Sports Illustrated removes articles after outcry over AI-generated content. An investigation by Futurism found that several articles on the publication’s website contained author photos and profiles that were fabricated through artificial intelligence. Arena Group, which has published Sports Illustrated since 2019, said an outside vendor had created the questionable content.

Last year was tough for the European technology industry, as nearly $400 billion worth of company valuations evaporated amid market volatility and a worsening economy.

Now, 12 months later, things are looking better, according to the latest annual survey from venture capital firm Atomico. But the challenges blocking growth in 2022 are likely to persist for some time.

The valuation has partially returned, According to Atomico: The total valuation of private and publicly traded tech companies increased to $3 trillion, restoring last year’s losses and returning to the level set during 2021’s bullish period.

While the underlying data provides some reason for caution – much of that increase was due to a rebound in public market values ​​– there was also reason for optimism. Valuations in the private market have for the most part returned to their five- and 10-year averages, although they remain below 2021 levels.

Only seven new companies reached “unicorn” status by achieving a valuation of $1 billion. This is down from 108 in 2021 and 48 last year. Meanwhile, the number of “hornless” unicorns, or those that have fallen below the $1 billion threshold, is set to reach 50 in 2023, down slightly from 58 last year.

European start-ups need more capital. Total investment in the tech sector is expected to reach $45 billion this year, down 45 percent from 2022. (That’s still the third-largest year on record.) The number of so-called fund-raising mega-rounds in Europe has dropped to just 36 this year, down from 163 in 2022.

That’s partly because Europe saw an almost complete decline in activity from what are known as crossover investors, like Tiger Global and Coatue, who put large amounts of money into late-stage start-ups. Atomico argues that it doesn’t help that European pension funds continue to invest only a small portion of their assets in the continent’s venture capital firms.

Other notable findings from the report:

Europe is attracting more tech workers, including the US, than it is losing. The continent now has more AI-focused professionals than the US, although many of them still work for US tech giants, including Alphabet and Meta.

Given the still-volatile market for initial public offerings, the outlook for exits from start-ups remains unclear for investors. But buyers, including both corporations and private equity firms, are still showing interest in acquiring tech start-ups.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping was warmly welcomed at a banquet in San Francisco earlier this month, with the US CEO expected to return to improving US-China trade relations. Details of what was going on behind the scenes are beginning to emerge.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the CEO of Broadcom, whose $69 billion acquisition of VMware was blocked by Beijing regulators, paid $40,000 for a seat at Xi’s table. (MasterCard and Boeing were among the underwriters of the dinner.) But it appears the expense was worth it, The Journal reports:

A few days after the dinner, China signed off on the Broadcom deal. Beijing also gave New York-based payments processor MasterCard the long-awaited green light to issue its own branded yuan-denominated cards in the country. Some observers saw the move as olive branches to American corporations as companies become wary of doing business in China. The moves also show how companies could become pawns in the growing geopolitical competition between Washington and Beijing.

However, Boeing has not had that level of success: It still has not struck a deal to sell more planes in China.

In 2012, when Rajat Gupta, the former CEO of consulting giant McKinsey, was being prosecuted for insider trading, his wife and four daughters sat in the front row of the audience day after day.

Now, his youngest daughter, Deepali Gupta, 33, has turned some of those moments into a musical tragedy, weaving the public spectacle of the scandal with her family’s internal conflicts and her own troubled relationship with her father. Yes, writes Anupreeta of The Times. Slave to dealbook. The musical, “United States vs. Gupta,” concludes tonight at Jack, a 50-seat Brooklyn performance space.

Deepali, a performance artist, musician and playwright, performs as herself. The story is told through her point of view, using songs, transcripts, news clips (including dealbooks) and remembered conversations. The actor plays many roles: aggressive lawyers, courtroom actors, and even Judge Jed Rakoff, who presided over Sam Bankman-Fried’s recent trial. An actor wears a bald cap for a minute to play former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein. Rajat’s family members express their boredom while sharing snacks and candy.

Silver has less focus fall from grace Instead of how it devastated his family. Once an advisor to dozens of Fortune 500 CEOs and a hero to many achievement-oriented Indian Americans, Rajat was convicted of conspiracy and securities fraud for leaking confidential information about Goldman to Raj Rajaratnam, then a billionaire hedge fund manager. Was found guilty of. , Ultimately Rajat was sentenced to jail.

When the play’s characters visit them, there are touching displays of familial intimacy – a mother battling a snacking habit (Jalapeno Cheetos), a father and daughter playing a card game (Sweeps) – they even share rooms. I walk around the elephant on my tiptoes.

Deepali said that the idea of ​​the play was formed during the trial.When she was 22 years old. Writing it allowed her to reevaluate what she remembered, the media portrayal of the trial and how her family had protected her through the ups and downs, she said in an interview, adding that she found it “therapeutic”.

Since his release in 2017, Rajat has tried to rebuild his reputation. In 2019, he published “Mind Without Fear” about his side of the case. But the play ends with Deepali posing a question to her father: “Are you a good person?”

Jeff Shell, the former head of NBCUniversal who left after an internal investigation into inappropriate conduct, is in talks to join investment firm Redbird Capital Partners. (WSJ)

“New bidder aims to save bankrupt trucking firm if Treasury steps in” (NYT)

