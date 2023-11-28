Sheen, Reddit IPO moves show investors like risk again

Investors can add the recent IPO rumors to the list of risk signals that have flooded the market in the month of November.

Fast-fashion retailer Shein has confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the U.S., according to multiple press reports Tuesday. Social media website Reddit and Kim Kardashian’s clothing brand Skims are also exploring options to go public in 2024, according to Bloomberg.

The latest developments hint at a larger theme: 2024 could be the year the IPO market makes a meaningful comeback.

“We are more optimistic about the real re-opening of the IPO market in 2024 than 2023,” said Goldman Sachs Asset Management global co-head of private equity. Michael Brunn said during a media roundtable on November 7.

Many thought recent public debuts like chip giants Arm (ARM) and Instacart (CART) would make a comeback. IPO earlier this year. Data from Dealogic showed that 35 deals were completed in the third quarter, which is down from the 95 deals seen during the same quarter in 2021 (the market was at its lowest in 2022).,

Recent IPOs, including shoemaker Birkenstock (BIRK), have seen stocks react slowly in the days following their listings.

Much of this can be attributed to the widespread market action at the time. Arm and Instacart both went public just before stocks sold off due to comments from the Federal Reserve indicating it would keep interest rates high for a longer period of time.

Newly public companies, which are generally viewed as riskier investments, were among several areas of the market that were thinly traded on the news.

But after the Fed’s November meeting, investors are betting that the central bank may increase interest rates. Weak sectors of the market like meme stocks and small cap stocks have accelerated the reaction. Crypto trading has also surged despite ongoing turmoil in the sector, with shares of exchange Coinbase (COIN) rising more than 70% in the past month, while the price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is up nearly 10%.

Brunn expects a similar surge in IPOs in 2024, when he thinks the Federal Reserve may cut rates.

“When expectations are raised such that people are expecting rates to drop and are starting to see rates go down, that’s usually when IPOs open up,” Brunn said.

A keyboard and a shopping cart are seen in front of the Shein logo displayed in this illustration photo taken on October 13, 2020. Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration (Dado Ruvic/reuters)

Markets are pricing in movements, with the Fed predicting a 54% chance of a Fed rate cut by May, compared with a 41% chance a month ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

And early signs suggest that investors may be more willing to buy shares in newly public companies if there is more confidence on the Fed’s path.

Birkenstock and Arm shares both rose by double digits during the market’s November rally.

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com