Shedding light on the future of cartoon animation: AnimeInBetween's innovation in line drawing

Cartoon animation has seen significant advances since the early 1900s when animators would draw individual frames by hand on paper. While automation techniques have been introduced to assist with specific tasks in animation production, such as colorization and special effects, the fundamental aspects, including hand-drawing of characters for each frame, remain a labor-intensive process in 2D animation. Effort is being made.

The development of an automated algorithm to create intermediate line drawings from two input key frames, a process commonly known as “in-betweening”, has the potential to significantly increase productivity within the industry. The center line presents different challenges than simple frame interpolation due to the sparseness of the graphs. These images typically contain about 3% black pixels, with the rest of the image being a white background. This specificity poses two significant challenges to existing raster-image-based frame interpolation methods. First, the absence of texture in line images makes it difficult to accurately calculate pixel-wise correspondences in frame interpolation, resulting in inaccurate motion predictions due to multiple identical matching candidates for the same pixel. Second, the warping and blending techniques used in frame interpolation can blur the essential boundaries between line and background, resulting in significant loss of detail.

Keeping the above issues in mind, a novel deep-learning framework called “AnimateInBeat” has been proposed to perform interpolation between line images in a geometric format instead of raster images. An overview of the approach is presented in the figure below.

This process involves transforming source images into vector graphs to synthesize an intermediate graph. This improvement addresses the challenges mentioned earlier in the paper. The matching process in the geometric domain focuses on concentrated geometric endpoint vertices rather than all pixels, thereby reducing potential ambiguity and increasing correspondence accuracy. Furthermore, the restoration process preserves the topology of line drawings, allowing complex and meticulous line structures to be maintained.

The basic concept underlying the AnimeInbet framework is to identify matching vertices between two input line drawing graphs, followed by their transfer to form a new intermediate graph. This process begins with the development of a strategy for encoding the vertices, allowing to distinguish geometric features at the endpoints of sparsely drawn lines. Next, a vertex correspondence transformer is employed to establish matching between the endpoints in the two input line drawings. Shift vectors from matched vertices are propagated to unmatched vertices based on the similarity of their aggregated features, facilitating the restoration of all endpoints. Finally, the framework predicts a visibility mask to remove ambiguous vertices and edges in the intermediate frames, thereby ensuring the creation of a clean and complete intermediate frame.

To support supervised training for vertex correspondence, a new dataset called MixamoLine240 is introduced. This unique dataset provides line art with ground truth geometries and vertex-matching labels. The 2D line drawings in the dataset are selectively generated from specific edges of the 3D model, with endpoints corresponding to indexed 3D vertices. Using 3D vertices as reference points ensures the accuracy and consistency of vertex-matching labels in the dataset at the vertex level.

Compared to existing methods, the AnimeInbet framework has demonstrated its ability to produce clean and complete intermediate line drawings. Below are some examples taken from the study.

This was the gist of AnimeInbet, an innovative AI technology that displays line drawings in a geometric format instead of raster images. If you are interested and want to know more about it, please feel free to check out the links below.

Daniel Lorenzi received his M.Sc. Received. in ICT for Internet and Multimedia Engineering in 2021 from University of Padua, Italy. He is a Ph.D. Are. candidate at the Institute for Information Technology (ITEC) at Alpen-Adria-Universität (AAU) Klagenfurt. He is currently working at the Christian Doppler Laboratory Athena and his research interests include adaptive video streaming, immersive media, machine learning, and QoS/QoE evaluation.

Source: www.marktechpost.com