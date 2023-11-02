In a significant development for the Shiba Inu community, the highly anticipated upgrade to ShibaSwap 2.0 has been teased with new details, and NFT marketplace Pawazar announced a new approach to SHIB Burns aimed at converting tokens from Shibarium back to Ethereum. Is of. Should bring. Here is the latest Shiba Inu news.

New Features for ShibaSwap 2.0

The Shiba Inu ecosystem is filled with anticipation as Marketing Lead Lucy hints at innovative features for the upcoming release of ShibaSwap 2.0. in one statement Lucy said, which caught the attention of crypto enthusiasts:

ShibaSwap 2.0 is much more than a regular DEX; It is a complete portal experience. As for why it can’t be built in weeks like other DEXs, it involves complex development and features. Additionally, Sheeba Name Service is one of our key features. Another feature coming next week. #shibarium x bone x shib

Expected to revolutionize the decentralized exchange landscape, ShibaSwap 2.0 is still under development, with the specific launch date still shrouded in mystery. Although there was speculation of an October release (which turned out to be false), the team’s strategic silence on an official date underlines their cautious approach to community expectations.

lucy is back notes In April it was revealed that ShibaSwap 2.0 would not only facilitate token swaps but also serve as a crypto portal – a comprehensive platform offering news, statistics, charts and trends. Along with the informative entrance, the DEX will also have new designs that are yet to be unveiled. This level of development suggests a qualitative leap, aimed at increasing user engagement and providing value-added services within the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Poser applies new approach to shib burns

Turning to the SHIB burn debate, Pawzaar, an emerging NFT platform on Shibarium, declared A major operational upgrade today:

We have finished upgrading our platform! All SHIB burns now go to a wallet that will bridge the token from Shibarium to Ethereum. As addressed by Lucy, we have complied with Burns’ request to do this on Ethereum. We will start adding collections to the platform!

The platform is aligning with Loos’ guidance, ensuring that the burn contributes to reducing the total supply of SHIB on Ethereum’s layer-1 network. This clarification came after Shib Cop’s inaugural SHIB burn was sprayed in the Shibarium, a heated debate highlighting the need for a protocol that accurately impacts SHIB supply. Community-driven burn tracker Shiburn explained the technicalities, “If you burn a token like SHIB on the L2 chain, you’re not actually burning the native token on the L1 chain.”

Lucy further explained the burning process on both layers, emphasizing the need for burning on the Ethereum network to truly impact the native SHIB token supply. He explained that Shibarium projects that want to burn tokens will have to make sure to bring SHIB back to the Ethereum network and then send it to a dead wallet.

Pavazar’s implementation of this directive is the first time on Shibarium and demonstrates their commitment to community consensus on token burn. Notably, the NFT platform just launched on October 24 and has seen massive growth in users thanks to the SHIB Dreams Collection. The high demand was too much for the node provider and prompted the Pawazar team to stop creating new NFTs for a while.

Recently Pavazar also announced: “We will be adding collections and providing details on upcoming PAWPASS. Expect the announcement of some upcoming partnerships and PAW (PAWZONE) utilities on the platform. Keep creating Shibarium NFT creators and keep supporting SHIB Burns collectors! The fun is about to begin.”

At press time, Shiba Inu traded at $0.00008, slightly above the 20-week EMA ($0.00000798).

SHIB struggling with 200-week EMA, 1-day chart | Source: SHIBUSD on tradingview.com

