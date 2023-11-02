She Was Nearly Bankrupt, Now She's a Global Wellness Success Story

Taking a company from the brink of bankruptcy to international recognition is no small feat, but it’s a big part of Danna Pratt’s story. Armed with a Master of International Management degree and a passion for wellness, Pratt transformed an obscure business into a multi-million-dollar global supplement company, NBPure, under her leadership as CEO.

Her story comes from growing up in a small town in Texas with a population of just 500 people, where she says she had limited experience with proper nutrition. “I was shamed and bullied because of my childhood obesity,” she says. But, when she started college, Pratt decided it was time for a change. “I set out on a journey to better understand how nutrition impacts health and well-being. By the time my husband and I settled in Phoenix, I had acquired a wealth of knowledge about fitness, a passion that soon became the center of my life and business.

What set Pratt apart from the rest was his vision. He recognized the potential of the wellness industry long before it became a mainstream trend. Pratt chose to focus on 100% all-natural, non-GMO ingredients, personally overseeing their sourcing. In an industry filled with unnecessary fillers and synthetic additives, Pratt made it its mission to keep its products pure. “It is important to me to provide the best natural options for people looking to improve their health, which is why all of our formulations are thoughtful and contain only ingredients that serve a purpose.”

In 2019, Pratt embarked on another ambitious project, becoming co-founder and CEO of The Candidly, a wellness brand serving women who were disillusioned with traditional wellness brands. The aim was to create content for women over 35 looking for practical solutions for their lives. “The platform immediately attracted the attention of notables like Whole30’s Melissa Urban and The Gottman Institute.”

With two thriving businesses to her name, Pratt is on a mission to educate people around the world about wellness and make a meaningful change in the industry. She sees her brand, NBPure, as a global force without boundaries, uniting people with a common goal of achieving a healthy, fulfilling life. “We live in a time when people want to be healthy, they want great, quality products that are proven to work, and they want solutions from companies that are addressing things like their personal health, family health, global health. We want this to be a brand without boundaries, because we all have many of the same goals – a healthy, amazing, incredible life.”

When it comes to building a successful brand, Pratte offers these three tips.

Remember to value yourself and your health. It’s easy to put your health on hold, but you can’t perform at your best if you’re not feeling your best. Invest in people who believe in you, your mission, and your passion. The right people will help you reach and exceed your goals, and you’ll have fun doing it. Hard work should always be given priority and never underestimated. This is what separates the winners.

Pratt hopes that her journey from a small town in Texas to the head of NBpure and The Candidly will be an inspiration to those who are struggling to know that they can change the direction of their business and achieve health and wellness. Can leave an indelible mark on the global scene.

