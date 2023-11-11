She blends art and technology in the metaverse – Times of India

Kochi: Colorful digital paintings of two fictional characters, Ava and Ramona, in stylish attire create curiosity at the 14-year-old digital artist’s exhibition titled ‘Coming Home’ at a café in Kochi’s Panampilly Nagar. Teresa Melvin’s artwork is also a unique experience for visitors because of its blend of art and technology. The Kochi-born artist gained international fame in a short span of time for her digital art based on NFT (Non-Fungible Token) technology. NFTs are assets that are tokenized through the blockchain with unique identification codes and metadata that distinguish them from other tokens. Teresa, who lives with her parents in Texas, USA, discovered her artistic side with the creation of Ava and Ramona. “I created Ava when I was 9 years old, she is a normal person who is very optimistic. She loves baking donuts and it represents how I was then, and maybe even now,” she said. When she turned 11, Teresa crafted Ramona as an adventure-loving character because she also wanted an adventurous personality. “Ramona also likes skateboarding,” he added. Speaking to TOI, Melvin said that his daughter is a talented child artiste. “She got her first opportunity when she was just four years old, where her artwork was included in the title work of the Malayalam film Bangalore Days,” he said. Melvin said this was the moment when he and his wife Nimmi realized his talent and decided to buy it. His daughter got a digital tool for painting, which made a difference. Melvin, who is a creative director of an IT company in the US, said he was thrilled by the amalgamation of technology and art and that NFTs provide more opportunities for an artist. Teresa has earned the title of ‘Most Inspiring Girls of Web3 and AI’ by wow3. His artworks have been displayed at major international shows in London, Dubai, Bali, Canada and the US. He has sold over 1,000 artworks on major NFT platforms and has been featured at global events like Adobe, NFT NYC, Kid3 Conference, Miami NFT Week, etc. On Saturday, the artist is conducting a workshop on ‘character art’ for children where she will explain the process of converting digital art into derivative art.

Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com