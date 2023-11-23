Shawnee State’s Erica Martin started business through entrepreneur program

Erica Martin, a senior at Shawnee State University, has had the opportunity to start her own business venture with the help of the Creek Innovation Hub (KIH) Entrepreneur Fellows Program.

A Hillsboro native and member of the SSU women’s golf team, Martin wanted to explore her interests and create her own brand of women’s golf apparel.

“I came up with the idea because there is a need for better golf attire for women,” she said.

“I am a golfer and am constantly disappointed and frustrated with the options available to female golfers. Men have a lot of options to choose from and women should have access to the same options. So, this idea came about because I was tired of dealing with this every time I needed a new shirt or pants.”

The KIH Entrepreneur Fellows select five SSU students each academic year to join the program to develop their entrepreneurial skills and connect with a mentor and create a business plan.

“Everyone at Cricker Hub is very friendly and eager to help me with any problems I have or connect me with someone who can,” Martin said. “They really want me and my business to succeed.

Students have access to free logo design, free website development, entrepreneurial field trips, exclusive workspaces, and paid business registration fees. To be eligible, students must be enrolled at SSU and maintain a GPA of 2.5 or higher to apply.

“I cannot recommend the program enough to anyone interested in starting a business, whether they are a business major or not,” Martin said.

A premier facility in downtown Portsmouth, Shawnee State University’s Kricker Innovation Hub inspires entrepreneurship, innovation and creativity in the southern Ohio region. Visit ssuinnovation.com/kihef to learn more about the facility’s Entrepreneur Fellows Program.

Source: highlandcountypress.com