Shawn Strickland is here to ‘fix’ Bud Light

Bud Light is back as the ‘Official Beer of the UFC,’ and middleweight champion Sean Strickland is here to ‘fix’ the beer company. Last week, Bud Light and the UFC reportedly signed a multi-year deal worth $100 million.

Strickland wrote on Instagram, “@budlight I’m really proud of you guys… I’m going to fix you guys.. don’t worry I got this!!! I’m here to save the day. ” With a video.

Strickland referenced Anheuser-Busch’s rollout of Pride-themed cans featuring rainbow colors and pronouns during Pride Month 2022. The move drew immediate reaction from conservative outlets and social media personalities.

Bud Light succumbed to the pressure and lost the support of the LGBT community and conservatives. Anheuser-Busch suffered a massive loss in sales due to the marketing campaign as well as the hiring of transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney and the company’s reaction to it.

“Hey guys, I’m going to training and I just found out Bud Light is a new sponsor (of the UFC), and God I appreciate you guys,” Strickland said in the video. “I’m so proud of you guys for doing the right thing after that nonsense.”

Strickland continued, “You know how I feel about transgenders. I fuck hard. That’s exactly what I do. I’m the biggest supporter of biological women. If I expressed my views about transgenders If you do, I will be kicked out of Instagram.”

“I can’t wait to grab a big old Bud Light can and fix your Bud Light because you guys are fucking right. I, Shawn Strickland, represent the American people. I’m here to fix you Bud Light.” Going. Thank you for giving me money. Thank you for supporting my platform. I’m going to help you guys.”

As far as supporting biological women, Strickland’s comments during UFC Vegas 76 media day in June don’t reflect that.

“We need to get women out of the work force, and that’s probably where we end up,” he said. “We let women vote, no crime. Before you give women the vote, think about America. They tried to ban alcohol, I also don’t drink alcohol but I am not trying to ban alcohol. So, what you did, man, you let these women come into the workforce, now we make less money, you raised kids on TikTok by yourself, we need to go back like 1942, maybe 1958 when we fuck Must have done on the Germans. We need to put women back in the kitchen, only one man needs to do the work, so as a collective male group we need to elect someone who will put women back in the kitchen, one man does the work , raise wages and build*. ****yes wall.”

