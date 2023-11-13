Metro

Unique

Published on November 12, 2023, 7:10pm ET

The Rev. Al Sharpton has urged the Biden administration to halt its plan to ban menthol cigarettes, saying the move will only lead to an illegal market and potentially deadly conflicts like the Eric Garner case.

Sharpton’s National Action Network sent a letter to Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf, citing the case of Garner, whose July 2014 arrest of a 43-year-old man after an NYPD officer on Staten Island put him in an illegal chokehold He died later. Residents to sell tax-free loose cigarettes.

The FDA sent its final petition for a ban to the White House Office of Management and Budget for review in October, indicating that the menthol mandate is in the final stages of approval.

According to the agency’s website, OMB is prepared to conduct interviews with experts and others about the issue over the next three months before moving forward on the proposal.

“Menthol prohibition will create an illicit market and more police contacts, especially in minority communities,” NAN wrote in a letter to Calif in June 2022 obtained by The Post. “For example, Eric Garner was a black man who was killed by the NYPD for selling loose, untaxed cigarettes,”

“NAN is uniquely qualified to provide a valuable civil rights perspective on our concerns and unintended consequences,” said the letter, which also lists Sharpton along with NAN President Franklin Richardson.

The Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network has come out in opposition to the Biden administration’s plan to ban menthol cigarettes. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock The NAN letter cites the death of Eric Garner, who was put in an illegal chokehold by an NYPD officer during an attempted assault. Sell ​​loose cigarettes.

“Historically, policies that lead to prohibition have had a profound impact on racial justice,” the organization said.

Civil-rights leaders asked why federal officials were aiming to ban menthol cigarettes, which are overwhelmingly preferred by black smokers, while other cigarettes smoked by whites were not being outlawed.

“Advocates for the proposed rule have not been able to explain why the preferred products for black adult smokers would be subject to restrictions, while the majority’s select products would remain legal and available,” NAN leaders said.

He said the ban “puts a microscope on minority communities.”

NAN claimed in a letter to the FDA that the menthol ban would “create illegal markets and more police contacts.” Getty Images/iStockphoto

Campaigners also said they were surprised by the pressure for prohibition, given that smoking rates had fallen significantly anyway.

Sharpton and Richardson also adopted a moderate tone.

“The role of government in a free society is to protect one’s rights from being violated by their fellow citizens, not to ensure that individuals never make adverse personnel decisions,” the NAN letter said. “If some people continue to smoke despite all these factors, they should be free to do so.

The FDA sent its final petition for a ban to the White House Office of Management and Budget in October for review. AP Photo/Jacqueline Martin, File

“This proposed rule will not reduce the number of people who smoke: instead it will increase the number of people who use illicit tobacco, creating an underground market for menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars,” NAN leaders wrote. Which will go out of control.”

“Prohibition will entice black market suppliers and criminal networks to meet demand, as alcohol and drug prohibition have historically demonstrated, will lead to criminal penalties, disproportionately impact people of color and “Will prioritize decriminalization over public health and harm reduction.”

Civil rights advocates said they support health education programs and smoking cessation programs and other measures “that do not have serious unintended consequences.”

NAN argued that the menthol ban “puts a microscope on minority communities.” getty images

Eric Garner’s mother Gwen Carr is also campaigning against the menthol ban. He also last week urged Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to come out against the proposed prohibition.

Opposition from Carr, Sharpton and others blocked efforts to ban menthol cigarettes in the Albany and New York City councils in New York.

The issue has divided the black community. The NAACP supports the menthol ban, arguing that the tobacco industry has marketed it to black residents to become addicted to the flavored smoke.

Sharpton told The Post on Sunday that Carr is a member of NAN and that he and the organization are following his lead on the issue.

In April 2021, President Biden’s FDA announced a proposed federal rule to outlaw flavored cigars as well as mint cigarettes – both of which are extremely popular among Black smokers, the agency said.

At the time, the FDA cited a study that indicated that a menthol ban would induce 923,000 smokers, including 230,000 Black Americans, to quit within 13 to 17 months.

load more…

{{#isDisplay}

Copy URL to share

Source: nypost.com