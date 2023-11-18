Sharon Osbourne, in a recent interview, revealed her weight loss under 100 lbs using Ozempic, expressing a desire to gain weight. Despite the drug’s benefits for weight loss and diabetes, Osbourne faced challenges regaining lost weight. A JAMA study raised concerns about severe digestive issues associated with Ozempic and similar drugs, emphasizing the need for careful consideration due to potential adverse effects.

Updated Nov 18, 2023 | 01:19 PM IST

Sharon Osbourne Used Ozempic To Weigh Under 100 lbs; Side Effects Of Using This Weight Loss & Diabetes Drug (Picture credit: Instagram)

British-American television personality Sharon Osbourne in an interview with Daily Mail revealed that she is under 100 lbs after using Ozempic. The medication is known to be beneficial for weight loss and diabetes. The 71-year-old also revealed that she can’t gain any weight back even though she wants to.

Osbourne said, “I’m too gaunt and I can’t put any weight on. I want to, because I feel I’m too skinny. I’m under 100 pounds and I don’t want to be.” She started taking the drug last December, however, has since been off it for a while now. She revealed that it’s been a struggle to regain some of the weight she lost.

“I couldn’t stop losing weight,” she explained, “and I can’t afford to lose any more.”

While Ozempic is known to be beneficial for controlling blood sugar levels and weight loss, however, it is known to have severe health impacts. There have been several reports which speak of the adverse effects of the Ozempic drug.

A recent study in JAMA warns about severe digestive issues linked to popular weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Saxenda. The study examined health insurance claim records for approximately 16 million US patients between 2006 and 2020. Researchers also compared the risks of these adverse events among people who were prescribed either semaglutide or liraglutide, two main GLP-1 agonists, with those who were prescribed bupropion-naltrexone, another weight loss drug. GLP-1 agonists are a group of medications which mimic a natural hormone that regulates appetite and blood sugar.

“Given the wide use of these drugs, these adverse events, although rare, must be considered by patients thinking about using them for weight loss,” said first author Mohit Sodhi, a graduate at the University of British Columbia’s (UBC) experimental medicine programme.

“The risk calculus will differ depending on whether a patient is using these drugs for diabetes, obesity or just general weight loss. People who are otherwise healthy may be less willing to accept these potentially serious adverse events,” he added.

Researchers revealed that GLP-1 agonists were associated with a 9.09 times higher risk of pancreatitis, a 4.22 times higher risk of bowel obstruction and a 3.67 times higher risk of gastroparesis.

The researchers cautioned that the benefits of these drugs may outweigh the risks for some people, especially those with diabetes or obesity. They also noted that their study was observational and could not prove causality. They suggested that more research is needed to confirm their findings and to understand the mechanisms behind them.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.