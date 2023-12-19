Sharon Osbourne is business chic in blazer and flares while shopping in Beverly Hills... after sharing she is 'too gaunt' following Ozempic weight loss





Sharon Osbourne opted for a business chic look as she stepped out for some last minute holiday shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on Monday.

The reality star, 71, looked smart in a classy plaid blazer and black flared pants. Underneath her jacket she wore a white button-up sweater.

The wife of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne finalized her outfit with a black purse and matching black high-heel boots.

At one point the star stopped to admire the lavish Christmas lighting displays and decorations along the famous two-mile-long street, known for its ultra high-end designer and boutique shops.

Following a successful shopping outing, Sharon — who recently admitted that she ‘needed to put weight back on’ after losing 42lbs on Ozempic — was pictured returning to her car with a grey retail bag in hand.

The mom-of-three recently admitted that she ‘needed to put weight back on’ after losing a shocking 42lbs on Ozempic.

The drug is also known as Wegovy – the brand name for semaglutide, which works in the brain to make users feel full.

In an interview with DailyMail.com, the former X Factor judge weighed in on the effect her weight loss has had on her health.

She said: ‘I’m too gaunt, and I can’t put any weight on. I want to because I feel I’m too skinny. I’m under 100 lbs, and I don’t want to be,’ she explained, adding the warning, Be careful what you wish for.’

According to the Ozempic website, using the drug can have uncomfortable side effects that include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea and constipation.

Sharon previously recalled the moment that she told herself she needed to stop losing weight after taking the drug.

Speaking to Woman magazine, Sharon shared: ‘I started using it in November last year. I was 142lb [10st 2lb] when I started using it. For the first two or three weeks I felt very nauseous.’

‘The nausea went away, but once you’re on it you don’t feel hungry and you don’t eat. It’s not talked about but you can get a blockage in your bowel.’

‘I haven’t been on it for three or four months. My weight has stabilized. I went down to about 97lb [6st 13lb] and it was like, “Oh no.” I needed to put some weight back on, which I have.’

Speaking about her experience with the drug, Sharon previously said: ‘I’ve been off it for a while now, but my warning is don’t give it to teenagers, it’s just too easy…’

‘You can lose so much weight and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn’t stop losing weight and now I’ve lost 42 lbs. and I can’t afford to lose any more.’

In an interview with Piers Morgan in September, Sharon spoke about how the side effects affected her: ‘I was about two three weeks where I felt nauseous the whole time. You get very thirsty and you don’t eat.’

She spoke about her concerns over the weight loss drug which left her ‘feeling nauseous the whole time’ as she appeared on Good Morning Britain.

Sharon told hosts Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway: ‘It does what it says on the packet, it absolutely does. But my only fear is that it is put in the right hands. I don’t think it’s for teenagers at all.

‘I’m scared for 16 to 20-year-olds. It’s easy to say; “This is it, I can eat what I want and keep taking this injection. I think it needs to be in the hands of older people that totally understand that there can be side effects to this.

Sharon also spoke to the publication about the possibility of having surgery again is quite slim – and also doesn’t know why there is a stigma around it.

She added: ‘It’s difficult because I don’t know what’s going to drop in the next four or five years. I’m at an age where I shouldn’t really have any more surgery, so I don’t think so.

Sharon previously admitted that she was left looking like ‘Quasimodo’ after undergoing a facelift earlier this year.

She has been open about her fondness for getting plastic surgery over the years, but hasn’t denied having regrets.

She revealed that she last went under the knife in order to fix a previous operation that left her looking like the deformed protagonist in Victor Hugo’s novel The Hunchback of Notre-Dame.

The Daily Star quotes Sharon as saying: ‘There’s not one part of my body that I haven’t had twisted, lifted, elongated, whatever.

‘I’ve been messed up many times. This last one was a kind of fix-it job from the guy that did it before.

‘I looked like Quasimodo, because I had one eye here, one eye there. It was wicked.’