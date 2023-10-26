‘Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary shares insight into HBS competition

America is in the midst of a startup boom. More than 5 million businesses are projected to be formed in 2022 — a 42 percent increase from pre-pandemic levels — and the U.S. Census Bureau recently reported continued strength in business formation through the first nine months of 2023.

In times of unprecedented business creation, what does it take for a founder to develop a product or service, raise capital from investors, and grow from a small business to a large enterprise?

At an event co-hosted by Harvard Business School and Harvard Innovation Labs, celebrity entrepreneur, investor and “Shark” Kevin O’Leary on ABC’s “Shark Tank” answered these questions in front of a packed audience in Klarman Hall. When O’Leary spoke with Reza Sachu, senior lecturer in entrepreneurial management at HBS, he touched on a variety of topics, from how he built his personal brand to the elements of a successful pitch. Throughout the conversation, O’Leary encouraged the audience to pursue entrepreneurship.

“The hardest thing [about entrepreneurship] Don’t fail because you will fail. Most entrepreneurs fail many times before achieving success. This is the first step to take… You will make decisions with consequences every day and you will hone your managerial and execution skills. And that becomes very valuable,” O’Leary said.

O’Leary also shared that as a startup investor or founder, setbacks are inevitable. He mentioned its deal with multi-billion-dollar cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which is set to collapse in 2022. O’Leary recalled an interview he did with CNBC shortly after FTX failed, where he offered a venture capitalist’s perspective on startup failure.

Reza Satchu and Kevin O’Leary listen to pitches.

“He [Sam Bankman-Fried] I was paid $16 million on FTX exchange, and I was wiped out… but what did I say [to CNBC] Am I a venture investor? On eight out of 10 deals I go to zero for various reasons: market swings, execution not excellence, sometimes fraud, which is being accused here and… being tried this week as we sit here. Are. All these reasons drive deals to zero. It doesn’t change anything for me. I’m still going to invest the next morning,” O’Leary said.

While O’Leary does not expect all of his startup investments to be successful, he stressed the importance of interviewing founders before investing. When evaluating visiting entrepreneurs on “Shark Tank”, O’Leary explained that he aggressively challenges the founders’ business plans because, in doing so, he is looking out for their best financial interests. O’Leary took the same approach to evaluate the eight Harvard student entrepreneurs he supported during the Klarman program:

“How does anyone know you even exist?” O’Leary asked the question in response to a student pitch.

“How are you going to get people to leave huge brands like Nike and try something they’ve never heard of?” he asked the other one.

O’Leary awarded the top prize to Crop Diagnostics, a venture focused on building AI platforms to help farmers understand plant health. The prize included a $100,000 investment from Searchlight Capital Partners, as well as a mentoring session with O’Leary.

“Are you interested in moving to North Dakota?” O’Leary asked Brandon Chee, MBA ’24, co-founder and CEO of Crop Diagnostics, about the company’s focus on the state. “If you give me $100,000, I’ll be there tomorrow,” Chi replied without hesitation.

Source: news.harvard.edu