Shark Tank’s Daymond John reveals his biggest business mistake

Efrain Landaus/Shutterstock.com

Daymond John, a well-known investor and entrepreneur from the TV show Shark Tank, has achieved immense success throughout his career. However, even the most accomplished individuals have experienced their fair share of business mistakes. Here are John’s biggest business mistakes and the valuable lessons learned from them.

Importance of choosing the right investor

People often overlook a misstep when targeting an investor at the wrong person. John emphasizes the importance of understanding the investor’s background and interests. For example, as a clothing entrepreneur, he often encounters people who offer him clothing lines. However, John already has 10 clothing lines, two of which have failed. Therefore, it is essential to research and find investors who fit your specific business needs.

Avoid investors who lack interest or knowledge

John recommends not wasting time and resources on investors who have no interest in your industry or are not knowledgeable about your business. Bringing on board a reluctant investor or someone who cannot provide valuable insight and assistance can be detrimental to your company’s growth. “You’ve given away a percentage of your company to people who can’t help you in any other way,” John said during a video for AARP.

By selecting investors who are truly passionate and knowledgeable about your field, you increase your chances of success. It’s important to do your research and find investors who are committed to your product.

Importance of Financial Intelligence

Reflecting on his entrepreneurial journey, John admits that not having financial intelligence was his biggest mistake when starting his first business. He made the same financial mistakes several times until his vital resources were at risk. This experience taught him the importance of understanding how money operates and making wise financial decisions. Every business transaction involves money, and financial intelligence enables entrepreneurs to make informed choices.

overcoming fear of failure

John believes that the fear of failure can only be overcome by experiencing failure and learning from it. True entrepreneurs take action, learn from their mistakes, and persevere. He says they fail small, fail fast, and focus on recoverable failures. By embracing failure and finding alternative paths to success, entrepreneurs can overcome their fears and continue moving forward.

It’s never too late to start again

If you’re worried it may be too late to start again, John offers valuable advice. He suggests making gradual changes by investing a small percentage of time, such as 10% or 20%, in exploring new opportunities.

“When I decided to start again, I was at the lowest point of my life,” John said in his AARP interview. “I was working at Red Lobster, I hadn’t gone to college, and I said to myself, ‘You know what? I’m going to sell some hats on the corner.’ I started to realize what I loved doing, but I did it for five years and I had to make sacrifices.

Surrounding yourself with different people and venturing into unknown territory can create unexpected possibilities. John’s personal experience selling hats on the corner shows the power of perseverance and sacrifice in pursuing your passion.

Learning from Daymond John’s mistake

John’s journey as an investor and entrepreneur has been filled with success, but he has also faced significant business mistakes along the way. By targeting the right investors, avoiding investors who lack interest or knowledge, gaining financial intelligence, embracing failure, and never hesitating to start over, you can learn from John’s experiences and build your way to success. Can.

Editor’s Note: This article was generated through automated technology and then proofread and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

More from GOBankingRates

Source: www.gobankingrates.com