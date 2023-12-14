Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran says you're 'very wrong' if you try to wait for a better deal in the housing market.

You’re “very wrong” in trying to wait for a better deal in the housing market, said Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran.

As rents and mortgage rates fall, potential buyers may be tempted to see how much they’re going down.

“Shark Tank” investor and real estate veteran Barbara Corcoran said it’s a fool’s errand.

“You’re better off buying something now whenever possible,” Corcoran said in a CNBC interview on Wednesday. “Because if you don’t have any stake in the game, and you remain a tenant and wait for the market to come out – which a lot of people right now are thinking they should do – then they’re absolutely wrong.”

On Wednesday, Redfin noted that average asking rents saw their largest year-over-year decline since February 2020. According to Corcoran, rental prices may have reached a short-term peak as inventory concerns eased, but this is a decline at best.

Mortgage rates are also declining due to market belief that the Fed is moving to cut rates soon. The 30-year fixed rate fell to 7.03% from 8% in October.

Some people are taking advantage of the decline. In fact, according to Redfin data, the median home sales price as of last week was $364,535. That’s down from $414,000 in October.

But those trying to time the market may see their plans go awry.

“As soon as real interest rates drop just one more point, everyone is going to jump into the market, and you’re going to be paying a lot more for your home,” Corcoran said.

His advice is reminiscent of his previous warnings about home prices in August, when he said “it’s all going to blow over” after the Fed cut rates and mortgages got cheaper.

“If you have a way to get the cash together and go into the market and buy a house and get out of the rental that’s tempting to keep because it’s a little cheaper, don’t do it,” he said. “Buy yourself a house.”

Source: www.businessinsider.com