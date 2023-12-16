Image Press Agency/Nurfoto/iStock.com

Living in a mobile home or trailer may not always have a positive connotation among the wealthiest class. But, that notion apparently didn’t stop “Shark Tank” businesswoman and real estate entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran from purchasing a double-wide trailer in Los Angeles.

FIND: Barbara Corcoran says housing prices are ‘about to go through the roof’ – but when?

Check out our list: The 100 Most Influential Money Experts

He recently showed off his mobile home to TikTok star Caleb Simpson in a video tour. Corcoran drove the TikTok star to her Manhattan apartment, which she also owns, about a year ago.

The Pacific Palisades trailer cost Corcoran $800,000 and he said he put another $150,000 into it.

For comparison, the average price of a new double-wide trailer in the US is between $120,000 to $160,000, including delivery, according to HomeGuide. So, yes: Corcoran’s reno costs more than many mobile homes.

Fellow Shark: Kevin O’Leary says coming real estate collapse will cause ‘chaos’ – here’s what you need to know

During this tour, Corcoran told Simpson, “This is my Taj Mahal – everything is smaller.” The interior offers a light, airy and sophisticated feel, boasting an open concept boho aesthetic. The unit has two and a half bedrooms and two bathrooms. Outside, there’s a patio large enough for a few lounge chairs, as well as a dining table and chairs that can seat eight.

How did Corcoran get this premium trailer? She knew about the park and loved the views, so she knocked on the owner’s door and asked him to sell.

The owner told Corcoran he was not interested in selling right now. “I’ll sell in a year,” she told the businesswoman. Corcoran then convinced the owner to sell immediately by promising that she could use the unit for the rest of her life as she wished – it was a hard deal to refuse.

In reflection, Simpson said, “I think I like it more than the house in New York City.” Corcoran replied, “So do I.” It’s clear that Corcoran fell in love with her double-wide and was willing to pay top dollar for the flashy residence, renovations, and million-dollar view.

the story continues

More from GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: ‘Shark Tank’ Star Barbara Corcoran: Why I Live in a Mobile Home (And Why I Paid $1 Million for It)

Source: finance.yahoo.com