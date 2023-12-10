‘Shark Tank’ investor Robert Herjavec mocks Shohei Ohtani rumors after viral fling

The plane that people thought Shohei Ohtani was on was actually captured by a shark on “Shark Tank”.

Internet users learned that a plane was headed to Toronto from Anaheim, where Ohtani played his first six seasons, after a report circulated Friday night that Ohtani’s free agency decision was “imminent.”

Thousands of people rushed to locate the flight, which was scheduled to land at 4 pm on Friday.

It was all speculation on the internet until MLB reported that Ohtani was going to Toronto.

Robert Herjavec participates in “Shark Tank” during PeléFest NY 2023 at the Pelé Museum on October 16, 2023 in New York City. (John Lamperski/Getty Images)

However, both USA Today and the New York Post refuted that report, stating that Ohtani’s home was in Southern California.

CBC was at Toronto’s Pearson Airport as the Ohtani rumors broke, and when the plane landed, Ohtani was nowhere to be seen.

The plane was actually carrying Canadian businessman Robert Herjavec of “Shark Tank.”

Herjavec immediately became the butt of jokes but he played along with it.

Robert Herjavec on the “Shark Tank” set (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

‘Drake Curse’ alive after Shohei Otani-Blue Jays rumors never surfaced

“I want to thank the @bluejays organization for signing me today!” he wrote in an Instagram caption on his post that showed him photoshopped into a Blue Jays uniform.

“All joking aside – I’m not @shoheiohtani and he wasn’t on my plane today! Not sure how this all started but I’m calling Jess and seeing if they’ll let my 5 year old Will sign for 600 million (he was on the plane and throws an average pitch)”

MLB Network acknowledged Saturday morning that its initial report was “incorrect.”

The Blue Jays never signed Ohtani. He agreed to a 10-year, record-breaking $700 million deal with los angeles dodgers ,

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels talks to members of the Chicago White Sox after hitting a single during the eighth inning of a game on June 28, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The 10-year deal for the two-time MVP is a record for North American sports by a wide margin. Patrick Mahomes’s $450 million was the previous record, and Ohtani broke his former teammate Mike Trout’s Previous MLB record of $426 million.

