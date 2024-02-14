February 14, 2024
Shark Tank India S3: Anupam Mittal grills this desi energy drink brand "Kyu phenka rahe ho yaar"


Homegrown energy drink startup Vold Energy played a lead role in the 17th episode of the third season of Shark Tank India. Founder and CEO Devesh Mahesh Bochre hails from a small village in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Due to lack of interest in studies, Devesh left his studies to pursue his entrepreneurial dream. His father put in an initial fund of Rs 5 lakh and did not look for a young gun. While the Sharks were impressed by his visit, the founder was soon troubled as he introduced his energy drink product. They claimed that isositol is present in vole, which helps women deal with their PCOS issues. Shark Namita Thapar, who runs a YouTube show focused on women’s health, stopped Devesh in his tracks, “Your confidence is good but don’t take the PCOS angle.” Shaadi.com’s Anupam Mittal quizzed the founder about his claims that Vold is a healthy drink. Shark asked Devesh whether adding ashwagandha to the cigarette would make the cigarette healthier. The young boy said no. Mittal immediately said, “Then why are you throwing it, friend?, He told the founder to embrace Vold because it is an energy drink!

The initial demand from the founder of Wold was Rs 50 lakh for 2% equity. After much deliberation, he secured a deal from Aman Gupta of boAt with an investment of Rs 10 lakh for 10% equity and a loan of Rs 40 lakh with 3% royalty.

