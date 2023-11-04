Shark Tank India 3’s latest addition: Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta

Shark Tank India has announced the newest addition to its judges panel – it’s none other than Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund. The CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund is set to appear in the third season of the popular business reality TV show along with several new ‘sharks’.

Announcing Radhika Gupta joining the judging panel, Shark Tank India posted on its microblogging site ‘X’, “Introducing the new Shark, MD & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund. “

Radhika Gupta is one of several new Sharks who have been announced for the third season of Shark Tank India, including Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and InShorts CEO Azhar Iqbal.

Radhika Gupta also confirmed her involvement in Shark Tank India Season 3 in a post on microblogging site ‘X’.

“Founded a company. Built another company. And invested in many other companies that are building the India of tomorrow. Love everything about entrepreneurship and those who are building this country.” Want to do everything I can to excite. This weekend at Shark Tank India is just that. So excited to learn, share and be a part of the magic of the new India!” Radhika Gupta wrote.

“Thank you for all the love for Shark Tank. Just to clarify, my investment will be in my personal capacity only,” the Edelweiss MF CEO said.

This season’s lineup of the Sharks includes Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Amit Jain (CEO and Co-Founder of CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group). Will be included. , Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics), Piyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and CEO of Oyo Rooms), Deepinder Goyal ( Founder and CEO of Zomato) and Azhar Iqbal (Co-founder and CEO of InShorts).

Season 3 of ‘Shark Tank India’ will stream on the OTT platform Sony Liv.

Shooting for Shark Tank India Season 3 began in September.

Shark Tank India is the Indian adaptation of the American show, Shark Tank and involves budding entrepreneurs pitching their products or services to a panel of investors or sharks, who then decide to invest in their companies.

The first season ran from December 2021 to February 2022 while the second began in January 2023 and continued until March 2023.

Shark Tank India Season 2 sparked a wave of entrepreneurial growth by investing a staggering Rs 80 crore in 103 businesses. From breakthrough technology solutions to cutting-edge healthcare innovations, the show saw some extraordinary pitches and celebrated the entrepreneurial spirit that takes startups to new heights.

