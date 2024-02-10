Shark Tank India 3: Pitcher's DDLJ moment hits Aman Gupta's heart; Land's Dream Deal

Shark Tank India in its third season has become a household favorite by weaving captivating stories of entrepreneurial spirit and determination. With a massive panel of 12 sharks, the show promises more excitement and drama than ever before, drawing viewers into a world of novelty and possibility. Since its inception, Shark Tank India has enthralled audiences with its unique base of promising entrepreneurs who pitch their ideas to potential investors, leading to game-changing deals and unexpected twists. However, in a recent episode, a candidate’s journey stood out for its Bollywood-inspired charm, which added an extra layer of charm to the story of the show.

Can Copro Clean founder Simran Khara impress the sharks? Stream new episodes of Shark Tank India Season 3 from Monday-Friday at 10 PM on Sony Liv.#SharkTankIndiaSeason3OnSonyLIV#SharkTankIndia#SharkTankIndiaOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/KWEjzFga9I – Sony Liv (@SonyLIV) 5 February 2024

Meet Simran Khara, the sole founder of Koparo, a brand dedicated to sustainable and plant-based household cleaning products. Inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, Simran identified the urgent need for natural cleaning solutions in the market, incorporating coconut as the key ingredient in her products. His pitch resonated with everyone present on the panel, leading to a flurry of conversations and offers as he demanded Rs 70 lakh for just one percent equity in his company.

The sharks have melted away in peace 🫠 Stream new episodes of Shark Tank India Season 3 from Monday-Friday at 10 PM on Sony Liv.#SharkTankIndiaSeason3OnSonyLIV#SharkTankIndia#SharkTankIndiaOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/StQic8YFkG – Shark Tank India (@sharktankindia) 9 February 2024

Among the sharks, Anupam Mittal was the first to make an offer, offering Rs 70 lakh for a 1.6% stake in the company after examining its finances. However, Simran was hesitant, waiting for an offer that more closely aligned with her vision for Koparo. Enter Aman Gupta, whose reference to Kajol’s iconic character Simran in “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” greatly impressed the founder. Impressed by Gupta’s marketing acumen and digital acumen, Simran found herself attracted to his vision, leading to a promising partnership.

For Simran, the trip to Shark Tank India was about more than just financial support – she sought a mentor and strategic partner to take Koparo to greater heights. In Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh, he found kindred spirits who shared his passion and were willing to invest in his venture not only financially but also emotionally.

Simran’s story is a testament to the power of innovation, resilience and unwavering determination. As Shark Tank India continues to showcase inspiring stories of entrepreneurship, it reaffirms its role as a beacon of hope and opportunity for dreamers across the country. With each episode, the show sparks the imagination and ignites the spirit of possibility, inspiring countless aspiring entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams with enthusiasm and determination.

